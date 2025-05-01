Kiprop pushes to break barriers in China

After witnessing Jacob Kiplimo debut over the 42km distance and Joshua Cheptegei already gearing for his career marathon, therein comes the void.

Uganda over the past decade has had enormous success on track thanks to Kiplimo and Cheptegei. The latter’s coach Addy Ruiter is building the next long-distance track stars.

The cluster of runners like Emmanuel Kibet, Keneth Kiprop, Dan Kibet and Charity Cherop are undertaking notes in the Global Sports Communication camp in Kapchorwa.

For Kiprop, he impressed Ruiter when he won a prolific 10km event during the Semi-Marathon International de Lille in France in 27 minutes and nine seconds on March 16.

Kiprop, who turns 20 in 10 days, inevitably raised Ruiter’s expectations after that win in a race which had the prolific Kenyan Jacob Krop.

But the Dutch tactician is still going slowly in the moulding phase. He hopes Kiprop can fit in finely when he makes his debut on the Wanda Diamond League (DL) during the Shanghai leg in China on Saturday.

Kiprop will run in a field of 17 men over the men’s 5000-metre race at the China Textile City Sports Centre in Shaoxing.

Ruiter is expecting Kiprop, who won a bronze medal over the distance during the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru last August, to improve his personal best (PB).

“I hope around 13.05. That would be great. He needs more experience for races like this,” said Ruiter. Kiprop’s PB stands at 13:15.90.

The teenager stands no chance of a victory against a field which comprises 10000-metre Olympic silver medallist Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi, who is the fastest in the field with a time of 12:40.45.

The field also has Getnet Wale who is a 12:53.28 performer while Kenyan Nicholas Kimelli came fourth at the Paris Olympics last year.

However, Kiprop will attempt to draw closer to the qualifying standard time of 13:00.00 over the 12-and-a-half-lap race to the Tokyo World Athletics Championships due September in Japan.

Meanwhile, Halimah Nakaayi will complete a fortnight in China with the women’s 800-metre race. “Good performance,” the world 2019 champion said of her expectations.

Nakaayi paced the 1000-metre field during the Xiamen DL Meeting last weekend and she hopes to dip under 1:59.00 and thereby to earn a ticket to the Tokyo Worlds.

The field comprises American Sage Hurta-Klecker who is the fastest in the field this year with 1:59.29 while experienced Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin, Ethiopians Habitam Alemu and Olympic silver medalist Tsige Duguma can’t be overlooked.

XIAMEN DIAMOND LEAGUE

UGANDANS IN ACTION - SATURDAY

2.15pm: Halimah Nakaayi (Women’s 800 Metres)

2.26pm: Keneth Kiprop (Men’s 5000 Metres)

KIPROP AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Keneth Kiprop

Date of birth: May 13, 2005

Major Race: 5000m

Personal Bests: 13:15.90

Coach: Addy Ruiter

International Manager: Youri Verbaas

Camp: Global Sports Communication

KIPROP HIGHLIGHTS

2025: Semi-Marathon International de Lille - 10km Win

2024: 5000 Metre Bronze - World Athletics U20 Champs