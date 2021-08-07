Kiprotich, Musobo, Chemonges throw their dice on the marathon track

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will climax with the men’s marathon final in the early hours of tomorrow.

Here, Uganda’s last representatives in former champion Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemonges and Fred Musobo will line up for the 42km race at Odori Park located in Sapporo, north of Tokyo.

Inevitably, there is a celebratory hangover for Ugandans after three medals already by Wednesday so the trio, who beat six others to Tokyo, could easily be forgotten in their pursuit for silverware.

So it is understandable if just a handful keep awake when a field of 116 men lines-up for the gruelling event at 1am tonight (7am in Sapporo). But, the men’s marathon event has delivered a total five championships medals from eight attempts for Uganda since 2012.

As much as Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge will have most attention when he bids to become the third man in history to retain the Olympic marathon title, the Ugandans want to pull off a magic wand.

Experienced legs

Kiprotich is Uganda’s most experienced competitor in Tokyo. He won the Olympic title at the London 2012 Games before claiming the 2013 world title on the streets of Russian capital Moscow.

Whereas he has not finished in the top two places at any 42km race since 2017, Kiprotich showed his maturity by emerging fifth in 2:09:04 while Chemonges was eighth in 2:09:59 at NN Running Marathon in Enschede, Netherlands, on April 18.

The event is happening in Kiprotich’s best city, Tokyo, where he has run thrice with all his times ranking among his six fastest career races. He came second in 2016 with a personal best of 2:06:33.

“Of all the cities I’ve been to, Tokyo is my favourite,” he said a few years ago. “And whenever I run there, I achieve good results.”

He has been to Sapporo on those occasions and has insights of the course.

“I’ve been there before but it’s not easy,” Kiprotich said during the team’s flag-off.

Marathons at championships are often slow and tricky to predict due to the conditions. Then add the coronavirus pandemic that has affected all participants in different ways.

Musobo counting his chances

But Musobo, who posted 2:08:24 in 15th place at the Xiamen Marathon in Siena, Italy, on April 11, is counting his chances.

“God knows, we will see,” he said.

Musobo was Uganda’s best performer in 13th place at the race amid beaming heat in Corniche during the 2019 Doha World Championships.

Musobo is confident of his preparations. “Smart,” the 24-year-old said of his training. He warmed up by finishing ninth in 1:03:28 at the La Route du Louvre Half-Marathon in Lens, France on July 4.

“I am ready,” he noted.

A medal?

“We pray,” Musobo added.

After Doha, Kiprotich – who didn’t complete – tipped Musobo as one for the future.

Meanwhile, Chemonges is the fastest of the Ugandan trio as he holds the national record at 2:05:12 set when he came third at the Toronto Marathon in Canada two years ago.

However, Chemonges has never competed in a 42km race at a championship. The Ugandan trio knows that the heat wave in Sapporo may test the field just like the way the Covid-19 has hit road running in the last 16 months.

Besides Kipchoge, who bids to emulate Ethiopian Abebe Bikila and German Waldemar Cierpinski with two straight Olympic titles, his counterparts Lawrence Cherono and Amos Korir want the podium too.

But the Ethiopian team comprising Shura Kitata, who ended Kipchoge’s winning streak in London last year, world champion Lelisa Desisa, and Sisay Lemma could dictate the tempo too.

Then 2016 bronze medallist American Galen Rupp is back while home boy Suguru Osako, who broke his own national record, will be cheered on by the marathon -loving natives of Japan.

Ugandan male athletes in past Olympic marathons

Rio 2016: Solomon Mutai 8th

Stephen Kiprotich 14th

Jackson Kiprop 79th

London 2012: Stephen Kiprotich 1st

Beijing 2008: Alex Malinga 31st

Sydney 2000: Alex Malinga 57th

Barcelona ‘92: Michael Lopeyok 82nd

Seoul 1988: Benjamin Longiros 62nd

Vincent Ruguga 63rd

Fred Ogwang 92nd

L. Angeles ‘84: Vincent Ruguga 29th

Wilson Achia DNF

Munich 1972: Fulgence Rwabu 59th

Mexico 1968: Mustafa Musa 55th

