Kissa sets new national record at Hamburg Marathon

Stephen Kissa and his training partner Victor Kiplangat will lead the national men’s marathon trio at July’s Oregon World Championships in the US after a fruitful day at the Hamburg Marathon yesterday.

Kissa blew away any inklings of doubt about his craft over the longest road race by powering to a stellar second place finish in the northern Germany port city.

Kissa, a debutant, clocked a national record (NR) time of two hours, four minutes and 48 seconds for the silver medal behind Kenyan Cybrian Kotut.

“I am very happy, I enjoyed the race,” Kissa said moments after embracing his manager Jurrie van der Velden of Global Sports Communication.

The times perfectly beat the course record time of 2:05:30 set by Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge in 2013. Kissa is the first Ugandan to run a marathon under two hours and five minutes. He took 24 seconds off the previous NR mark of 2:05:12 set by Filex Chemonges at the 2019 Toronto Marathon in Canada.

The 26-year-old could have won his debut 42km race considering he led for longer spells before Kotut out-sprinted him at the red carpet to finish-line.

“I should have won this race,” Kissa reminisced. “I’m still happy to qualify for Oregon. I wanted sub-2:04 and I got it.”

Ethiopian Workineh Tadesse beat Kiplangat to third place with a time of 2:05:07. The latter was two seconds adrift, sealing a personal best.

However, the 2021 Istanbul Marathon champion Kiplangat finished with a bruised left knee and hip. “Someone tripped me as I was getting a drink at 25km,” the 22-year-old said.

“But I couldn’t give up. If I had not fallen down, I could have done better.”

The Ugandan duo now leads the quest for the three marathon quota places to Oregon, considering those who have run under the qualifying standard of 2:11:30 during the window from November 30, 2020 up to May 29, 2022.

Chemonges, despite struggling at the Daegu Marathon in South Korea eight days ago, is ranked third with 2:07:19.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Geoffrey Kusuro posted 2:09:23 for second place at the Madrid Marathon while Solomon Mutai was sixth in 2:11:01 at the Enschede Marathon in the Netherlands.

WORLD ATHLETICS ROAD RACE

HAMBURG MARATHON

1.Cybrian Kotut KEN 2:04:47

2.Stephen Kissa UGA 2:04:48

3.Workineh Tadesse ETH 2:05:07

4.Victor Kiplangat UGA 2:05:09

ENSCHEDE MARATHON

1.Julius Tuwei KEN 2:07:43

2.Enock Onchari KEN 2:07:52

3.Tadu Abate ETH 2:07:59

6.Solomon Mutai UGA 2:11:01