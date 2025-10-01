Korir, Kiplimo bring world record talk to Chicago

For some, it is still yet to sink in that Uganda did not pick up a medal at the recent World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

There were shortcomings for 3000 metres steeplechase runner Peruth Chemutai, while marathoners Abel Chelangat, Victor Kiplangat and Stephen Kissa in that order as well as Stella Chesang all succumbed to the humidity on the Tokyo streets.

A portion of that medal miss is attributed to Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei’s absence. They both opted for 42km races elsewhere with Kiplimo geared for the Chicago Marathon in the USA next weekend.

“I decided to withdraw from the World Championship to have more time to concentrate on preparations ahead of the Chicago Marathon,” Kiplimo stated.

That October 12th race in the State of Illinois will be Kiplimo’s second career marathon. “Proud to be there and can’t wait to start in Grand Park,” he added.

Kiplimo is a prolific runner on the road. In February, he reclaimed the 21km world record (WR) after he won the Barcelona Half-Marathon in Spain with a time of 56 minutes and 42 minutes.

The 24-year-old is the first man to run that distance under 57 minutes. Thereafter, Kiplimo produced the fastest marathon debut by a Ugandan - finishing second behind Kenyan Sabastian Sawe with a time of two hours, three minutes and 37 seconds at the London Marathon in England on April 27.

On the all-time marathon list, Kiplimo ranks joint 46th and of all the fastest 50 men ever, he is the only third individual not to come from Kenya or Ethiopia, simply outstanding.

When race organizers for Chicago set up the men’s field, the Ugandan was entered and race talk is skewed towards a rivalry with defending champion Kenyan John Korir.

Last year, Korir emulated his brother Wesley Korir’s 2012 triumph with a time of 2:02:44. Chicago offers a flat course which is always ideal for fast times as well considering the weather forecast is more accurate closer to the race day.

In 2023, the late Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum lowered the marathon WR to 2:00:35 while winning in Chicago. That became the third time in history that the men’s marathon WR was being set in Chicago.

By pitting Korir against Kiplimo and notwithstanding other entries like Kenyan trio Timothy Kiplagat, Amos Kipruto and CyBrian Kotut as well as Belgian Bashir Abdi all who are faster than the Ugandan, a fast race is expected in Chicago.

And granted Kiplimo is still a novice at the 42km distance, his half-marathon WR title equates to a full marathon time of 1:59:46, a performance under Kiptum’s WR. And it explains why he holds much attention.

While preparing, Korir has hinted at beating that WR by Kiptum and in April, he won the Boston Marathon in Massachusetts, USA.

“I am confident that I will be able to defend my title at the Chicago Marathon this October,” Korir said in a statement. “My training is going well, and I am focused on achieving another personal best time.”

The five men 2022 Abu Dhabi Marathon champion Kiplagat, 2022 London Marathon winner Kipruto, Kotut, Abdi and Kiplimo have all broken the 2:04:00 mark and that bodes well to push Korir or any under the 2:01:00 mark thereby facing Kiptum’s mark.

CHICAGO MARATHON

Date: 2nd Sunday in October (before Columbus Day)

2025 Date: October 12

Location: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Event type: Road

Distance: 26.219 miles (42.195 km)

Established: 1977 (48 years ago)

Course records - Men: 2:00:35 *WR by (Kelvin Kiptum - 2023) | Ladies: 2:09:56 *WR by Ruth Chepngetich - 2024)

MEN’S WORLD RECORDS IN CHICAGO

Steve Jones in 1984

Khalid Khannouchi in 1999

Kelvin Kiptum in 2023

2025 CHICAGO MARATHON

ELITE MEN’S FIELD

John Korir (KEN) 2:02:44

Timothy Kiplagat (KEN) 2:02:55

Amos Kipruto (KEN) 2:03:13

CyBrian Kotut (KEN) 2:03:22

Bashir Abdi (BEL) 2:03:36

Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 2:03:37

Philemon Kiplimo (KEN) 2:04:01

Geoffrey Kamworwor (KEN) 2:04:23

Huseydin Mohamed Esa (ETH) 2:04:39

Daniel Ebenyo (KEN) 2:06:04

Galen Rupp (USA) 2:06:07

Hiroto Inoue (JPN) 2:06:14

Zouhair Talbi (MAR) 2:06:39

Conner Mantz (USA) 2:07:47

Matt Richtman (USA) 2:07:56

Rory Linkletter (CAN) 2:08:01

CJ Albertson (USA) 2:08:17

Hideyuki Tanaka (JPN) 2:09:27

Patricio Castillo (MEX) 2:10:40

Ryan Ford (USA) 2:11:08

Marc Scott (GBR) 2:11:19

KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m, Half-Marathon, Marathon

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi, Peter Chelangat

Personal Bests: 12:40.96 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m), 56:42 (21km), 2:03:37 (Marathon)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati

KIPLIMO IN 2025

Apr 27, 2025: London Marathon (2nd, 2:03:37)

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

KIPLIMO IN 2024

Dec 31, 2024: NN San Silvestre 10K (2nd, 26:32)

Nov 17, 2024: NN Zevenheuvelenloop (1st, 40:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 58:09)

Aug 2, 2024: Paris Olympics, 10000m (8th, 26:46.39)

May 30, 2024: Oslo DL, 5000m (3rd, 12:40.96)

May 17, 2024: LA Grand Prix, 5000m (4th, 12:52.91)

Mar 30, 2024: World Cross-country (1st, 28:09)

Feb 10, 2024: National Cross-country (1st, 29:04)

Jan 14, 2024: Valencia 10K Ibercaja (1st, 26:48)

UGANDA’S FASTEST MARATHONERS

BEST TIME BY ATHLETE

2:03:37 by Jacob Kiplimo at London Marathon on Apr 27, 2025

2:04:48 by Stephen Kissa at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:09 by Victor Kiplangat at Hamburg Marathon on Apr 24, 2022

2:05:12 by Filex Chemongesi at Toronto Marathon on Oct 20, 2019

2:05:59 by Joshua Cheptegei at Tokyo Marathon on Mar 2, 2025

2:06:33 by Stephen Kiprotich at Tokyo Marathon on Feb 22, 2015