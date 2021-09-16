Kukundakwe leads cast of sports children to share pandemic experience

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Ugandan para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe is just 14 but had to prepare and compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo - Japan through the thick of a pandemic.

The same can be said of her Dolphins teammate - 15 year old Kirabo Namutebi, who is currently based in Russia but represented Uganda and posted a national record in swimming at the Olympics.

Tomorrow, Kukundakwe, Namutebi and her brother Tendo Mukalazi will join other ‘big’ hitters in a one of a kind televised and online Children in Sports Conference that will be held at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) to share their journey and experience.

Other panellists, in the event that will be moderated by Proline youngster Mark Mutungi, include; motocross siblings Isabella and William Blick, Little Stumps Cricket Academy’s Elvin Katusiime, chess wonder-kid Samantha Nagawa, Alton Basketball Academy’s Joshua Kaganda and Hockey Dreams Foundation starlet Praise Linsy Achen.

Mutungi became a television sensation following his views about the 2018 World Cup.

The event is organised by Incredible Sports Hub (ISH), an organisation committed to providing sports training and mentorship programmes for children aged four-12, and will be open to parents and older athletes.

“The unprecedented emergency of the pandemic has provided challenges never seen before by children so we hope to understand how the very fabric of sports has changed for child athletes,” Angela Nakintu, a director at ISH and a striker with Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans, said.

“Topics such as inspirations, mentorship, education, competition, friendship are all part of the conversation that will tackle how this situation has affected both competitive athletes and those who are in sports for the physic fitness.”