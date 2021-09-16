Kukundakwe leads cast of sports children to share pandemic experience

Friday September 17 2021
other01pix

Uganda's Husnah Kukundakwe attends a heat in the women's 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 26, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By Makhtum Muziransa

Ugandan para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe is just 14 but had to prepare and compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo - Japan through the thick of a pandemic.

The same can be said of her Dolphins teammate - 15 year old Kirabo Namutebi, who is currently based in Russia but represented Uganda and posted a national record in swimming at the Olympics.

Tomorrow, Kukundakwe, Namutebi and her brother Tendo Mukalazi will join other ‘big’ hitters in a one of a kind televised and online Children in Sports Conference that will be held at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) to share their journey and experience.

Other panellists, in the event that will be moderated by Proline youngster Mark Mutungi,  include; motocross siblings Isabella and William Blick, Little Stumps Cricket Academy’s Elvin Katusiime, chess wonder-kid Samantha Nagawa, Alton Basketball Academy’s Joshua Kaganda and Hockey Dreams Foundation starlet Praise Linsy Achen.

Mutungi became a television sensation following his views about the 2018 World Cup. 

The event is organised by Incredible  Sports  Hub (ISH), an organisation committed  to  providing  sports  training  and  mentorship programmes  for  children  aged four-12, and will be open to parents and older athletes.

“The  unprecedented  emergency  of  the  pandemic  has  provided  challenges never  seen before  by children  so we hope  to  understand  how the  very  fabric  of  sports  has  changed  for  child  athletes,” Angela Nakintu, a director at ISH and a striker with Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans, said. 

“Topics  such  as inspirations,  mentorship,  education,  competition,  friendship  are  all  part  of  the conversation that will  tackle  how  this  situation  has affected  both  competitive  athletes  and  those  who  are  in  sports  for  the  physic fitness.” 

