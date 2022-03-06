Litmus test for Cheptegei

Preparatiions. Olympic champion Cheptegei is in Cannes today. Photo / File

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Vital Check. There is a bit of uncertainty about Cheptegei’s current body state considering the 5000m and 10000m world record holder has been out of competitive action since August. The race in Cannes today offers him a chance to check his strength as he prepares to defend his 10000m title at the Oregon Worlds in July.

Joshua Cheptegei is hoping to knock off some inevitable pressures of a top athlete when he goes for the Cannes 10K in France today.

