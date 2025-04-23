London presents Chesang’s biggest marathon test

Despite competing in just four races, it is certainly clear that Stella Chesang has already redefined women’s marathon running for Uganda.

The elite long-distance runner last December became the first Ugandan female to run a 42km race under two hours and 19 minutes after she came second at the Valencia Marathon in Spain.

Inevitably, Chesang won the right to earn a call-up to the women’s elite field for the 45th London Marathon due Sunday in England.

This will mark the first time that an elite Ugandan female competes in the London Marathon and as well, any of the seven World Marathon Majors (WMM).

The WMM are the most high-profile marathon races in the cities of Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

And Chesang is eager after some decent preparations. “They have been going on very well,” she told this paper this week.

A part of that included Chesang acting as a pacemaker for the field during the Nagoya Women’s Marathon in Japan on March 9.

That speed act will come in handy when the 2018 Commonwealth 10000-metre champion lines-up against a classic field. After the Paris Olympics where she came eighth in the French capital last August, this will be arguably Chesang’s biggest marathon test yet.

“I plan to just run my race,” the 28-year-old calmly said. Chesang has competed in four marathons and successfully made top-10 finishes in all.

However, the flat London course begins at Greenwich Park and ends on The Mall, with the route going past several landmarks like the Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace, presents a tough field for Chesang.

Despite the Kenyan pairing of world record holder Ruth Chepngetich and defending champion Peres Jepchirchir pulling out, Chesang will be up against the profilic two-time Berlin Marathon winner Ethiopian Tigst Assefa and classy Olympic champion Dutch Sifan Hassan.

2021 winner Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, Ethiopian Megertu Alemu has made the podium twice at the London Veteran do while 2018 champion Kenyan Vivian Cheruiyot is in to replace Chepngetich and Jepchirchir, according to organisers.

Should Chesang brave the conditions of sunny bits and light wind spells with expected temperatures at about 12 degrees Celsius at the start and 20 degrees Celsius towards the finish, she could again lower her own national record time of 2:18:26 and further rewrite Uganda’s chapter.

Chesang’s compatriot Jacob Kiplimo who is the world half-marathon record holder, will be in the men’s elite field, on a 42km debut

ABOUT THE LONDON MARATHON



Stance: World Marathon Major (WMM)



Established: Mar 29, 1981; 43 years ago



2025 Date: April 27

Event type: Road



Distance: 42km



Course records: Course records: Men: 2:01:25 (2023) by Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) & Women: 2:15:25 (2003) by (Paula Radcliffe)

2025 LONDON MARATHON

WOMEN’S ELITE 42KM FIELD ENTRIES

Tigst Assefa (ETH) 2:11:53

Sifan Hassan (NED) 2:13:44

Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:16:24

Megertu Alemu (ETH) 2:16:34

Stella Chesang (UGA) 2:18:26

Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN) 2:18:31

CHESANG AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: Dec 1 1996

Age: 28

Major Event: Marathon

Personal Best: 2:18:26

Manager: Tom Broadbent

MARATHON CAREER PROGRESSION

2024 Valencia Marathon - 2nd (2:18:26)

2024 Paris Olympics - 8th (2:26:01)

2024 Osaka Women’s Marathon - 4th (2:23:36)

2023 Hamburg Marathon - 3rd (2:20:23)

ROAD TO TOKYO 2025 WORLD CHAMPS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

MEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Joshua Cheptegei (Tokyo Marathon, 9th, 2:05:59, Mar 2, 2024)

2 Stephen Kissa (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:22, Feb 25, 2024)

3 Victor Kiplangat (Wild Card Entry as reigning World Champion)

Entry Standard: 2:06:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025

WOMEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Stella Chesang (Valencia Marathon, 2nd, 2:18:26 on Dec 1, 2024)

Entry Standard: 2:23:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025