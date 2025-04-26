London welcomes Kiplimo to grand marathon stage

The men’s marathon holds a dear place in the hearts of Uganda, at least ever since Stephen Kiprotich delivered a surprise gold medal on the streets of London on the closing day of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Since then, the country has grown into this tedious distance running event of 42km. But, never in history has the world awaited a marathon debut for a Ugandan, like it has for Jacob Kiplimo.

In truth, even Joshua Cheptegei’s debut at the 2023 Valencia Marathon in Spain never had this wait yet he is superbly decorated.

But when Kiplimo steps out onto the starting line at Greenwich Park in Blackheath this morning, he will draw much more attention at the London Marathon in the English capital.

And perhaps, it’s understandable. Kiplimo boasts of fine poetry on the road. He is the reigning two-time world cross-country champion after bagging titles in Bathurst 2023 in Australia and Belgrade 2024 in Serbia.

At 24, he is such a prolific road runner that he is the sixth fastest ever over the 10km race. Over the 15km, Kiplimo is the fastest ever in history at 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

Over the half-marathon, Kiplimo regained his 21km world record (WR) in style at the Barcelona Half-Marathon in Spain at a time of 56:42 on February 16.

And that came a month after he had been announced as part of the strong field for London. Inevitably, it all explains why he will draw all the attention at one of the most prolific marathons in the world.

It is surely Kiplimo’s time. “The main goal is to debut with a good performance and to win if nobody else will run faster than him,” said Beppe Picotti, one of Kiplimo’s managers from Italian management Rosa Associati.

“I know everyone is expecting from him something special but a marathon is a marathon and is not mathematical,” Picotti realistically stated. “The main goal is for him to run well,” his coach Peter Chelangat said.

Kiplimo will become the first Ugandan elite runner to compete at this World Marathon Major (WMM) since Kiprotich. The latter came sixth in 2013 and finished 12th at the 2014 edition.

For whatever it is, many await to see Kiplimo’s body reaction and finesse in the second half of the race, which will have Ugandan Abel Sikowo as one of the pace makers.

Another Ugandan Stella Chesang will battle for the honours in the women’s 42km race, whose favourites are former world record holder Ethiopian Tigst Assefa and Olympic champion Dutch Sifan Hassan.

Kiplimo will mix with some of the world’s best marathoners at the moment. The lead figure is four-time event winner Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge who is looking to bounce-back from a tough display at the Paris Olympics last August after an absence from London since 2020.

“Training has gone well and I am looking forward to putting what I have been doing for the last four months on the streets of London,” the 40-year-old Kipchoge told the English media.

Kipchoge and Kiplimo have previously run alongside each other, back in 2019 with the Ugandan as a pacemaker when the former successfully ran a marathon under two hours at the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria.

Kipchoge is the fastest ever at 2:01:09 but with temperatures expected to rise from 13 degrees Centigrade at the start to 20 degrees Centigrade towards at the finish, the fast field is capable of pursuing the course record at 2:01:25 or the WR itself at 2:00:35, both set by Kenyan the late Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

Defending champion Alex Mutiso who is a 2:03:11 performer is back while reigning marathon Olympic champion Ethiopian Tamirat Tola is up for the challenge on the tough course.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe is the second fastest performer in the field at 2:02:05 while Dutch runner Abdi Nageeye can’t be overlooked after he won the New York Marathon in the USA in November.

UGANDANS IN ACTION - SUNDAY

Elite Women (11.05am): Stella Chesang



Elite Men (11.35am): Jacob Kiplimo, Abel Sikowo (Pacer)

2025 LONDON MARATHON

MEN’S ELITE 42KM FIELD ENTRIES

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) 2:01:09

Sabastian Sawe (KEN) 2:02:05

Timothy Kiplagat (KEN) 2:02:55

Alexander Mutiso Munyao (KEN) 2:03:11

Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) 2:03:17

Tamirat Tola (ETH) 2:03:39

Mohamed Esa (ETH) 2:04:39

Abdi Nageeye (NED) 2:04:45

Hillary Kipkoech (KEN) 2:04:45

Amanal Petros (GER) 2:04:58

Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) Debut

Abel Sikowo (UGA) Pacemaker

WOMEN’S ELITE 42KM FIELD ENTRIES

Tigst Assefa (ETH) 2:11:53

Sifan Hassan (NED) 2:13:44

Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:16:24

Megertu Alemu (ETH) 2:16:34

Stella Chesang (UGA) 2:18:26

Vivian Cheruiyot (KEN) 2:18:31

ABOUT THE LONDON MARATHON

Stance: World Marathon Major (WMM)



Established: Mar 29, 1981; 43 years ago



2025 Date: April 27

Event type: Road



Distance: 42km



Course records: Course records: Men: 2:01:25 (2023) by Kelvin Kiptum (KEN) | Women: 2:15:25 (2003) by (Paula Radcliffe)

KIPLIMO AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: November 14, 2000

Major events: 5000m, 10000m, Half-Marathon

Coach: Iacorpo Brasi

Personal Bests: 12:40.96 (5000m), 26:33.93 (10000m), 56:42 (21km)

Manager: Federico Rosa

Management: Rosa Associati

KIPLIMO’S 21KM CAREER

Feb 16, 2025: Barcelona Half-Marathon (1st, 56:42)

Sept 15, 2024: Copenhagen Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:31)

Mar 18, 2023: New York Half-Marathon (1st, 61:31)

Sept 11, 2022: Great North Run (1st, 59:33)

Feb 19, 2022: Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon (1st, 57:56)

Nov 21, 2021: Lisbon Half-Marathon (1st, 57:31)

Dec 6, 2020: Valencia Half-Marathon (2nd, 57:37)

Oct 17, 2020: World Half-Marathon (1st, 58:49)

Nov 24, 2019: Kampala Half-Marathon (1st, 61:53)

ROAD TO TOKYO 2025 WORLD CHAMPS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

MEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Joshua Cheptegei (Tokyo Marathon, 9th, 2:05:59, Mar 2, 2024)

2 Stephen Kissa (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:22, Feb 25, 2024)

3 Victor Kiplangat (Wild Card Entry as reigning World Champion)

Entry Standard: 2:06:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025

WOMEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Stella Chesang (Valencia Marathon, 2nd, 2:18:26 on Dec 1, 2024)

Entry Standard: 2:23:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025