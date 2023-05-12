Luweero hosts national kids athletics championship

The 2023 National Primary Schools Kids Athletics Championship are underway in Luweero District in what is the first post-Covid as well as maiden primary pupils national competition to attract schools from more than 100 district Local Governments.

The president Uganda Primary Schools Games and Sports Association, Paul Osigire, says that the athletics talent sporting event targeting children under 16-years is a grooming ground for national talents.

“This is one of the greatest opportunities for our children to have their respective talents in athletics natured for national glory. We thank the respective local governments, Cities and Municipalities that have sponsored their respective teams,” he said on Friday.

The children under age 16, 14 and 12 are competing in the truck events among other athletics specialties at the Luweero sports ground among other sports fields located in Luweero Town Council, Luweero District.

The 10-day event is expected to close on May 15, 2023 when the Commissioner for Physical Education, Ministry of Education and Sports Ddembe Sajara.

But sports and game analysts attending the events in Luweero District blame the respective local governments for not doing enough in preparing the children for national competitions.

“We have witnessed several gaps in the preparation of the children for the national kids’ athletics. These children need special care including the training gear and sports uniforms. Some of the children walk barefooted. These are the cream of the district that deserves special care and facilitation,” Joseph Ssebambulidde, a parent and concerned citizen claimed.