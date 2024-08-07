Marathon trio face Paris test

PARIS, FRANCE. And so, here comes the close for Uganda at the Paris 2024 Olympics. A show that began with anticipation will wrap up on Sunday morning when a trio competes in the women’s marathon final.

Stella Chesang, Merycline Chelangat and Rebecca Chelangat will be Uganda’s last competitors at the Paris Games when they engage in a 42.195km course in athletics’ last event in the French capital.

The trio arrived in Paris on Wednesday in company of their male marathon counterparts Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa and Andrew Kwemoi whose task is due Saturday.

Chesang, Rebecca and Merycline’s presence means it is the first that Uganda has filled up all the three quota slots for the women’s marathon at the Olympics.

According to bookmakers, the three are not fancied for any medal owing to the prowess of Kenyan and Ethiopian entries here.

But, they will attempt to have a say across the course which runs from Hôtel de Ville and has its finish-line at the historical Esplanade des Invalides.

“I pray for my body to be okay,” Chelangat said. She has had leg problems for the early part of 2024.

Consequently, she has not competed in any race since posting one hour and 25:37 minutes in seventh place during the Kolkata 25K in India back on December 17.

“It disturbed me a lot but I have been feeling better,” said Chelangat, who was 18th during the marathon final at the Budapest World Athletics Championships in Hungary last August.

In Budapest though, Cheptegei was Uganda’s best finisher in 14th place while Chesang had opted to feature in the 10000-metre event where she came 16th.

On paper, Cheptegei and Chesang are better prepared for Paris. Cheptegei, 33, was seventh with a time of 2:34:08 at the Doha Marathon in Qatar on February 16 and her speed check over the 21km produced fourth at the African Games in Accra, Ghana on March 22.

Meanwhile, Chesang, who won 10000m Commonwealth Games’ gold on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018, clocked 2:23:36 for fourth place during the Osaka Women’s Marathon in Japan on January 28.

Rebecca Cheptegei is part of the Ugandan team.

She returned to Japan and won the Gifu Half-Marathon in 1:07:59 on April 28 before closing preparations with a second-place finish over the Corrida Internationale de Langueux 10K in France on June 15.

Chesang is also the country’s national record holder at 2:20:23 set as she came third during the 2023 Hamburg Marathon in Germany.

But the Ugandan trio is up against a very fast field comprising Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa who holds the world record at 2:11:53 while winning the Berlin Marathon in Germany last year.

There will also be Dutch lady Sifan Hassan who is second fastest with 2:13:44 from the Chicago Marathon in the USA last October.

However, Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir is keen on retaining her Olympic crown in the company of 2022 New York Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi and two-time 5000m world champion Hellen Obiri who retained her Boston Marathon title this year.

The field of 94 ladies also has Kenya-born Bahraini Rose Chelimo and Eunice Chumba, Asia’s fastest Honami Maeda from Japan and Morocco’s world bronze medalist Fatima Gardadi.

Management of the seven drink points and embracing the morning weather will be important for Chesang, Chelangat and Cheptegei and a top-10 placing will be historic.

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, AUG 8 - DAY 17

9am: Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa & Andrew Kwemoi (Men’s Marathon Final)

8.05pm: Men’s 800m Final

8.50pm: Oscar Chelimo (Men’s 5000m Final)

SUNDAY, AUG 9 - DAY 18

9am: Mercyline Chelangat, Stella Chesang & Rebecca Cheptegei (Women’s Marathon Final)

UGANDAN FEMALE MARATHONERS AT OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2020: Immaculate Chemutai (16th, 2:32:23), Juliet Chekwel (69th, 2:53:40)

Rio 2016: Adero Nyakisi (68th, 2:42:39)