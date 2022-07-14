Mawejje, Inzikuru preach discipline

Tony Mawejje, a former Ugandan International is one to speak and youngsters are left with no option but to listen. He has seen and done it all when it comes to football.

For Dorcus Inzikuru, there is no doubt she set the tone for female athletes in Uganda with that famous Gold medal at the 2005 World Championships in Helsinki that made her a household name.

The pair took to the stage at the Guiness Bright House event held on Saturday at Motive house, Industrial Area to let the audience know what it takes to a champion.

“ To be a champion, you must be disciplined. Healthy eating should also be intentional because you need endurance , stamina and agility,” said Inzikuru , clad in a floral African dress.

Mawejje, ‘The Midfield General’, hung up his boots last season and was given a guard of honour at champions ,Sc Vipers. It was Vipers’ way of appreciating what he has done for the game with a career that took him to Iceland, Finland, South Africa, Albania and Kuwait .

“ I took care of my body in the best way possible. I knew when to rest and for how long. I watched what I ate and drank all the time. All this enabled me to play for a very long time,” said Maweejje whose career lasted for 17 years.