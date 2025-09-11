Medal weight on Kiplangat, Chemutai

It’s no longer a secret that Uganda will feature at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan - for the first time in 12 years - without either Joshua Cheptegei or Jacob Kiplimo.

The pair has respectfully chosen to compete at the Amsterdam Marathon in the Netherlands and the Chicago Marathon in Illinois, USA next month.

But by the time National Council of Sports (NCS) assistant general secretary (technical) Milton Chebet flagged off Team Uganda to the Tokyo Worlds which begin at the National Stadium in the Japanese capital on Saturday morning, the aura of weight of expectation had shifted to Victor Kiplangat and Peruth Chemutai.

Marathoner Victor Kiplangat together with middle-distance runner Halimah Nakaayi were named as team captains by Uganda Athletics (UAt) for the Tokyo-bound team at the event which runs September 13-21.

In Lugogo, Kiplangat, who holds the world marathon title after his victory at Heroes’ Square in Budapest, Hungary two years ago, received the flag and he knows the amount of expectation from his spikes.

“As a team captain and a defending champion, I am so happy that I am going back with hope and confidence because I believe that everything is possible,” Kiplangat said, while flanked by UAt’s vice-president technical Benjamin Njia and Chebet.

“We believe that something good will come in this season. Most people have asked about Kiplimo and Cheptegei... they have inspired us as young people,” he said.

Kiplangat will compete in the men’s marathon final in the early hours of Monday. He will be in the company of training partner Stephen Kissa, Abel Chelangat and the experienced 2015 world bronze medalist Solomon Mutai.

“Even the athletes, I am encouraging you, don’t get scared,” Kiplangat said to his colleagues. “Everything is possible. This time, we put God first in everything. I just want to appreciate the Ugandan government, UAt and NCS,” he added.

Team Uganda which comprises 21 runners and with guidance from World Athletics, will be travelling in three batches.

In Lugogo, 15 runners were present together with officials including coaches like Peter Chelangat, Faustino Kiwa, Grace Chesang, Denis Okudach and physio Quito Oding.

3000 metres steeplechase runner Chemutai, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021 and a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Games in France, will travel in the second group this weekend.

And then Nakaayi, 2019 world champion over the 800 metres, will be part of the last group, also comprising Keneth Kiprop. “When you win, everyone will want to associate with you,” Chebet told the runners.

“This team is in very good spirits. UAt had a residential training camp for one month and all the training needs, UAt was able to provide. The support of course comes through NCS,” stated Njia.

“We have very many experienced athletes, I know there are fears that Joshua and Jacob are not in. Amidst them not being in, we shall witness an emerging trend of athletes coming up. Even the best dancer has that time to leave the stage. It doesn’t mean that they are not a part of us, it is just a transition from another stage to another,” he added.

Even without Cheptegei and Kiplimo’s presence, Uganda has four runners who have tasted World Championships’ podium delight before.

Kiplimo’s half-brother Oscar Chelimo, who pocketed 5000 metres’ bronze at the Oregon 2022 edition in Eugene, USA, is entered for the track long-distance double.

Uganda has won 13 medals in the Worlds’ history, four by Cheptegei.

TEAM UGANDA TO THE TOKYO WORLDS

WOMEN: Shida Leni (400 Metres), Halimah Nakaayi (800 Metres), Knight Aciru (1500 Metres), Peruth Chemutai & Loice Chekwemoi (3000 Metres Steeplechase), Sarah Chelangat (10000 Metres), Joy Cheptoyek (5000 Metres / 10000 Metres), Rebecca Chelangat (10000 Metres), Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, Juliet Chekwel (Marathon)

MEN: Tom Dradriga (800 Metres), Leonard Chemutai (3000 Metres Steeplechase), Keneth Kiprop, Dan Kibet & Oscar Chelimo (5000 Metres), Harbert Kibet (10000 Metres), Abel Chelangat, Stephen Kissa, Solomon Mutai, Victor Kiplangat (Marathon)

UGANDA’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MEDALS

Athens 1997: Davis Kamoga (Silver, 400m)

Helsinki 2005: Dorcus Inzikuru (Gold, 3000m SC)

Osaka 2007: Moses Kipsiro (Bronze, 5000m)

Moscow 2013: Stephen Kiprotich (Gold, Marathon)

Beijing 2015: Solomon Mutai (Bronze, Marathon)

London 2017: Joshua Cheptegei (Silver, 10000m)

Doha 2019: Halimah Nakaayi (Gold, 800m)

Doha 2019: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Jacob Kiplimo (Bronze, 10000m)

Eugene 2022: Oscar Chelimo (Bronze, 5000m)

Budapest 2023: Joshua Cheptegei (Gold, 10000m)