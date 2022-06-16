Middle distance star Nakaayi goes for faster finish

A week ago, Halimah Nakaayi left the Stadio Olimpico track in disbelief after the 800m at the Rome Diamond League (DL) Meeting in Italy. The world champion couldn’t take in her result after finishing a distant 10th in a time of two of minutes and 2:01.15.

“Oh God, not good results but next time better,” Nakaayi said hours after that race. Her slowest time of the season outdoors came in the race won by Olympic champion Athing Mu in 1:57.01, a world lead to be exact.

Nakaayi will return to action in a 12-lady field for the 800m at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway tonight. Her goal is simple at this DL Meeting.

“I am going to discuss with coach Addy (Ruiter) about the race but of course, to have a strong kick at the last 100m,” the 27-year-old told this paper before departing the Global Sports Communication office in Nijmegen, Netherlands to Oslo.