Milan triumph pushes Kwemoi for Budapest ticket

Youngster Andrew Rotich Kwemoi is in lead contention for one of the three available slots to the Budapest World Championships due August after winning the Milan Marathon in Italy on Sunday.

The experienced half-marathoner Kwemoi upgraded to a full road running race in style by winning his debut 42km event in Milan in style with a time of two hours, seven minutes and 14 seconds.

“It was a good race with a 2:07 target,” remarked his manager Italian Federico Rosa from Rosa Associati. “Well done,” he added.

Kwemoi was entered for the Milan event on the back of nine half-marathon races comprising six top-three finishes including three victories since 2019.

His victory at the finish-line at Corso Venezia meant he beat the qualifying standard of 2:09:40 to Budapest and the 22-year-old ranks third on that list of seven Ugandan men.

“He started to push when pacer dropped and then harder from 36km where he made the decision to go,” added Rosa. Kwemoi’s counterpart Kibet Soyekwo posted 2:10:58 in eighth place.

Only Stephen Kissa and Victor Kiplangat, who posted second and third-place finishes at last April’s Hamburg Marathon, have run faster than Kwemoi during the Budapest qualification window since December 1, 2021.

Kwemoi’s perfect tactics now leave the likes of 2015 world bronze medallist Solomon Mutai and former national record holder Filex Chemongesi for now out of contention for Budapest.

Mutai didn’t complete the Barcelona Marathon in Spain due to a body problem a fortnight ago while Chemongesi will run in Europe next weekend.

Elsewhere, the in-form Sarah Chelangat however beat her favourite-tag to win the Cherry Blossom 10 Mile in a time of 52 minutes and four seconds at Washington Monument Grounds in Washington, DC, USA.

Meanwhile, Kenya-based female marathoner Linet Chebet missed out on competing at the Paris Marathon in France due to visa issues.

ROAD RUNNING RESULTS

MILAN MARATHON

1 Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (UGA) 2:07:14

2 Timothy Kipkorir (KEN) 2:07:53

3 John Hakizimana (RWA) 2:08:18

8 Kibet Soyekwo (UGA) 2:10:58

PRAGUE HALF-MARATHON

1 Roncer Kipkorir (KEN) 59:42

2 Maxwell Rotich (UGA) 1:00:06

3 Geoffrey Koech (KEN) 1:00:11

SAO PAULO MARATHON

1 Vestus Chemjor (KEN) 2:15:20

2 Tilahun Nigussie (ETH) 2:17:47

3 Getu Kure Mideksa (ETH) 2:21:50

10 Simon Ayeko (UGA) 2:41:47

CHERRY BLOSSOM 10-MILE

1 Sarah Chelangat (UGA) 52:04

2 Sara Hall (USA) 52:37

3 Nell Rojas (USA) 52:38

2023 BUDAPEST WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S MARATHON - TEAM UGANDA QUALIFICATION

1 Stephen Kissa; Hamburg Marathon (2nd, 2:04:48 on Apr 24, 2022)

2 Victor Kiplangat; Hamburg Marathon (4th, 2:05:09 on Apr 24, 2022)

3 Andrew Rotich Kwemoi; Milan Marathon (1st, 2:07:14 on Apr 2, 2023)

4 Solomon Mutai; Venice Marathon (1st, 2:08:10 on Oct 23, 2022)

5 Filex Chemongesi; Linz Marathon (8th, 2:08:42 on Oct 23, 2022)

6 Martin Musau; Amsterdam Marathon (12th, 2:09:04 on Oct 16, 2022)

7 Geofrey Kusuro; Madrid Marathon (2nd, 2:09:23 on Apr 24, 2022)