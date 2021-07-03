Minister Obua backs athletes for Olympic Gold

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

For his first field activity since reappointment as Minister of State for Sports, Hamson Obua hit the road to Kapchorwa with a delegation to catch up with Uganda’s athletes for the looming Tokyo Olympics Games over the weekend.

While there, the vibrant Obua whose stay in office was commended by the sports enthusiasts, tasked the Tokyo bound athletes to win Gold in their respective races.

Uganda has won Olympics Gold on two occasions since they first competed at the Games in Melbourne, Australia. Uganda’s first Gold medal would come 16 years later in Munich, Germany where John Akii-Bua won the 400m hurdles. Prisons superintendent Stephen Kiprotich added the second at the 2012 London Games.

Obua believes Uganda has what it takes to improve their record at the Games with more Gold.

“In the 59 years of independence of Uganda we have only two Gold medals with the first coming in 1972 and Kiprotich winning the other,” said Obua while addressing a meeting at the resident district commissioner’s office.

“Forty million Ugandans have their hope in you to win Gold. Make yourself a record as the third, fourth or fifth Ugandan to win Gold, we are expecting three Gold medals because I also want to go on record as a Golden minister,” he added.

Obua also emphasized to athletes who depart on July 13 on the importance of adapting to the restrictions that come with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As you move for the competition be ready psychologically, mentally and physically, the doctor has told you may be subjected to daily Covid tests which means you need to prepare yourself. If you’re not prepared, you won’t be ready to compete because you will be irritated,” explained Obua.

The athletes are in camp to safeguard them from the virus which could disrupt their preparations. Two from the first contingent tested positive for the virus, calling for tougher measures and restrictions back home.

National Council of Sports and Uganda Olympics Committee Chairman Don Rukare, who was flanked by General Secretary National Council f Sports (NCS), Dr. Patrick Ogwel cautioned the athletes on discipline, anti-doping and manipulation of results while in Japan.

“Discipline is going to be very important, listen to your coaches. We are going to talk about anti-doping especially for you who will be on track, be very careful with what you put into your bodies. 3. Manipulation of competition is a new area the International Olympics Committee (IOC) is putting a lot of emphasis on, we shall provide all with a tool kit on your phones, people should not call you and ask you to do things like betting, gambling,” said Rukare.

