Mt. Rwenzori Marathon: All eyes on Kasese

The highly anticipated Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon will take centre stage on Saturday morning in Kasese, with thousands competing in the four different categories of the race.

Runners will compete in the 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km categories. The first two categories will have cash prizes for the top seven finishers.

With the event purposed on celebrating the beauty and majesty of the Rwenzori mountains, runners in the 42km race will glide through some of Uganda’s top tourist attractions.

The longest race of the day will start at the equator and take runners towards Kasese town, via the foothills of the Rwenzori mountains.

The route showcases the stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity that Uganda has to offer.

Vitalis Kwemoi and Viola Chemos Munerya won the 2023 men’s and women’s categories of the 42km run, while Abel Chebet took gold in the men’s 21km.

Dorcus Ajok was the winner of the women’s 21km.

Now certified by World Athletics, the run is expected to attract several elite runners looking to better their personal bests but also qualify for some of the major marathons across the world.

Having registered runners from 14 countries last year, the marathon has, this time round, attracted participants from as many as 35 countries.

Some of the winners of the 2023 edition.

The Kilembe Half Marathon will take runners into the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountain range, while the 10km run, a new addition to the event, is perfect for beginners and seasoned runners alike.

It will offer a scenic tour around Kasese town with a mix of urban scenery and the Rwenzori Mountains as a backdrop.

The 5km Fun Run is a perfect family-friendly package of the event, offering scenic views of the breathtaking Rwenzori mountains. Participants of all ages and skill levels can take part in this enjoyable and inclusive activity.

Whereas elite runners will have their focus on winning in their different categories, the run will have a lot more to look out for, especially for the casual runners in Kasese to have fun.

The Neon Street Rave, hosted by main sponsor Tusker Lite on the streets of Kasese, will mark the end of the marathon, with pop sensation Vinka as the headline performer.

Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon

Date: August 24

Venue: Kasese

Categories: 10km, 21km, 10km, 5km