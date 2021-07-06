Musagala suffers strain but happy with his progress

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Ronald Musagala is working hard to be counted among Uganda’s medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan later this month.

The middle-distance ace took another step towards that by improving with a season best time over the 1500m distance at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on Sunday.

Under the bright sun at the Olympic Stadium, Musagala yet again looked better in shape and despite struggling at the finish, posted a respectable time of three minutes and 33.99 seconds.

He could have even made the podium and closed out on the big gap between the pack and race winner Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot. But Musagala touched the back of his left thigh and limped upon crossing the finish-line.

“I got a muscle strain,” he said before leaving the stadium.

In an image seen by this paper, Musagala was later bandaged but he still remained calm and impressed. “I am better,” the 28-year-old said in comparison to the past weeks.

“I was running and my body was feeling good but with 400m to go, I started feeling something hit me. Instead of chasing (Cheruyiot), I relaxed and finished the race but I will be well, I will be okay.”

“At least, I am happy with the time,” he added.

Advertisement

‘Injury not serious’

Indeed, Musagala could have dipped below 3:33 in the race which world champion Cheruiyot won in 3:32.30.

“He ran better than the last race. Hopefully, he can make another few steps in the next three weeks. Fourth place in a Diamond League is also good,” said his coach Addy Ruiter.

Spaniard Ignacio Fontes came second in a personal best time of 3:33.27 and another Kenyan Ronald Kwemoi completed the podium in 3:33.53.

Three days prior, Musagala had broken Julius Achon’s 22-year-old national record over the mile to 3:53.04 albeit in sixth place.

Ruiter thinks Musagala’s thigh is not badly damaged and the runner will be back to his training programme at the Global Sports Communication camp in Nijmegen, Netherlands.

“It doesn’t look serious. I expect that he can train on Tuesday (today) again,” added Ruiter.

Musagala is currently ranked fourth globally over the 1500m and he has enough time to polish up before the Olympics’ Heats on August 3. The semi-finals come on August 5 and the final two days later.

He finished 11th in the final on his Olympic debut at the Rio 2016 Games.

dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com