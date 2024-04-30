Museveni commits to Kampala City Marathon

In the past half-a-decade, talk about sports tourism has lingered in corridors of many offices belonging to the government, its agencies and the private sector.

Sports minister Hon. Peter Ogwang early this week stood out with a bold statement that the government was taking a front seat in promoting tourism through sport.

Ogwang announced that the government was set to launch the Kampala City Marathon, an initiative by the Government to boost tourism and investment in Uganda.

“The Kampala City Marathon is a ten - year project to brand Kampala City and Uganda as a preferred tourist destination. It is one of the strategies to generate revenue for the country,” he told a gathering at Uganda Media Centre.

The government is planning to work with systems through the education and sports ministry, and the Presidential Advisory Committee on Export and Industrial Development (PACEID) to profile Uganda’s socio-cultural and economic endowment through this event.

“The organisation of the Marathon will be fully funded by H.E the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, who is passionate about physical activity as a measure to prevent non communicable diseases,” stated Ogwang.

PACEID works on models aimed at increasing export earnings to the country by more than $6b in the short to medium term.

The Kampala City Marathon is aimed to grow exponentially to more 65000 participants from across the world in a 10-year period, according to Ogwang.

The education and sports minister has partnered with Golazo, a company which organizes athletics, cycling and hockey events mainly across Europe, in cities like Berlin, Rotterdam, Brussels, Gent as well as Nairobi, Kenya.

Golazo is a brainchild of Robert Verbeeck, a retired long-distance runner from Belgium. The company posted a record-breaking turnover of 131 million in 2023.

“The events prior to, during and post Kampala City Marathon will create opportunities to promote the diverse natural beauty and cultures of our people in addition to creating a platform for the Ugandan business community to showcase their products and services to the world.

“It will include showcasing entertainment along the course and finish, a cultural festival and Hall of Fame for the marathon. Furthermore, there will be Safari packages days after the marathon weekend to the various tourist destinations,” added Ogwang.

ABOUT KAMPALA CITY MARATHON

EVENT NOTEBOOK

Date: Early December

Start / Finish: Namboole Stadium

Expected Field: 65000 participants

Distances: 5km, 10km, 21km, 42.195km

Organisers: Government of Uganda