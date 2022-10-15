Museveni gifts Kiplangat car, gives athletes Shs300m

Top sportsmen in the country are in a delightful mood after receiving about Shs300m in prize money for their 2022 stand-out performances from President Yoweri Museveni via a luncheon at State House Entebbe on Thursday.

Museveni majorly cherished the silverware from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England where the government facilitated a contingent of 72 athletes to return five medals.

“I congratulate those who won medals,” said Museveni. Uganda also won three medals from 17 athletes at the Oregon World Athletics Championships in the USA and nine medals from 42 competitors at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

“I also congratulate those who participated even if they didn’t win anything,” Museveni noted. “What we are doing now is just jalibu (a sample),” said the man who often says he once played cricket and football back in his heyday.

Museveni however said that if he got homes out of moneyless-ness through the Parish Development Model, the results will trickle to this sub-sector. “You’ll see how that will impact sports,” he said, referring to children getting better nutrition to be able to compete.

Victor Kiplangat who opened Uganda’s account in Birmingham by comfortably winning the men’s 42km marathon gold received a brand new Renault Koleos from Museveni at the end of the event.

“I am humbled,” Kiplangat told this paper in front of the State House, moments after checking his new black car.

It’s also right to note that Kiplangat’s first-ever car came from the President. “I am very happy,” said the man who debuted with the 2021 Istanbul Marathon victory in Turkey.

“This is my first car, this is what I had wanted. At first, I saw we were not being told anything (about a meeting with the President) so I thought I was not going to get anything.

“But now, this car is going to help me a lot, especially going for training in Ngenge (in Kapchorwa) which is a very hilly place,” he added.

Kiplangat also pocketed Shs50m for the triumph but his brother Jacob Kiplimo scooped Shs100m for his 5000m and 10000m double victory at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

Kiplimo is the third Ugandan in history to achieve that double feat after Moses Kipsiro at the New Delhi 2010 Games in India and Joshua Cheptegei at the Gold Coast 2018 Games in Australia.

Steeplechase bronze medallist Peruth Chemutai got Shs20m while Teddy Nakimuli, who didn’t break sweat to reach the light flyweight medal bracket, got Shs20m too.

Museveni’s generosity further went to national teams with the She Cranes taking Shs20m after taking fifth place - their best finish ever - in Commonwealth Games’ history.

The Rugby Cranes who won the Africa 7s in Kampala and later took the Bowl trophy at the Sevens Rugby World Cup in South Africa got Shs20m and so were Cricket Cranes who triumphed at the Africa T20 Cup in South Africa.

Each medallist from Oregon got Shs5m each; that catering for Joshua Cheptegei’s 10000m gold, Kiplimo’s 10000m bronze and Oscar Chelimo’s 5000m bronze.

The same token was passed on to the medallists from Konya; para-swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe as well as runners Abel Chebet and Janat Chemusto.

Museveni also gave the late John Akii-Bua's family of 13 children the land title for the house in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb, following disputes with a Ugandan of Indian Satman Singh stretching back to 2004.





BIRMINGHAM COMMONWEALTH GAMES

UGANDA’S MEDALS

Marathon Gold: Victor Kiplangat (Shs50m)

10000m Gold: Jacob Kiplimo (Shs50m)

5000m Gold: Jacob Kiplimo (Shs50m)

3000m Steeplechase Bronze: Peruth Chemutai (Shs20m)

Light flyweight Bronze: Teddy Nakimuli (Shs20m)





TEAM REWARDS

Africa T20 Cup win (Cricket Cranes: Shs20m)

Africa 7s / Bowl trophy @ Sevens WC (Rugby Cranes: Shs20m)

5th @ Commonwealth Games (She Cranes: Shs20m)