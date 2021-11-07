Mutai on mission, Kiplangat debuts

Prowling Duo. Kiplangat (L) and Mutai will be on track at the Istanbul Marathon chasing tickets to next year’s Oregon World Championships. PHOTOS/AFP & NIKE NN RUNNING

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Eyes On Oregon. Like Mutai and Kiplangat in Istanbul, marathon national record holder Filex Chemonges will hope to run faster at the Barcelona Marathon so as to have a better shot at a slot to next year’s Oregon World Championships.

Solomon Mutai was let down by the failure to complete the Xiamen Marathon in Tuscany, Italy back on April 11. Having suffered a stitch after 33km in Tuscany, Mutai was not considered by Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) for selection to the Tokyo Olympics. However, being a very calm man, his character allowed him to accept the decision and he chose to soldier on.

