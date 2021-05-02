Mwesigwa stuns Lubega to win Mr Kampala 2021 crown

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Daniel Mwesigwa dethroned Godfrey Lubega to win the Mr Kampala 2021 crown at a ‘scientific’ event at Qibs Gym in Kyebando Saturday evening.

First, Mwesigwa won the lightweight division to reach the final, where he faced five other category winners.

Except debutant Godfrey Ssekanzi, the other finalists were seasoned contenders and were in really competitive shape.

After a general display, Mwesigwa was called forth alongside two opponents. Then alongside three. Then came his turn to do free poses.

It was a tight contest but the judges chose Mwesigwa as the winner, much to the disappointment of his opponents and some fans.

Defending champion Lubega, who was so confident prior, was stunned when he was announced in the second position, and declined to do media interviews. “I’ll talk to you later. I’m still shocked,” is all he said.

Mwesigwa, a member of STS Gym, attributed his victory to experience and hard work since 2016.

“It’s not a big deal if my rivals are not contended; because I have earned this honour out of experience and hard work,” he said. “My competitors were equally good but I think was better.”

L-R: Lubega, Baguli, Mwesigwa and Kisekka during the final. ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI

He commended his trainer Steven Ssali and manager Reuben Robert “who made this dream come true.”

Mwesigwa has become the sixth different winner of the MR Kampala crown in the past six editions, meaning Ivan Byekwaso’s dominance will be hard to match.

Yakub Bin Hassan won the Men’s physique category, while

Peruth Tumuheirwe won the women’s fitness category

Lameck Muwanga, Mr Kampala 2018 winner, came as a guest poser.

FINAL RESULTS

1. Daniel Mwesigwa (lightweight)

2. Godfrey Lubega (welterweight)

3. Martins Baguli (middleweight)

4. Ronald Kariitwa (lightheavy)

5. Axam Kisekka (bantam)

6. Godfrey Ssekanzi (heavyweight)