Nadal beats Cheptegei to top Laureus Award

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal held off five athletes, including Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei to win the prestigious Sportsman of the Year at the virtual Laureus Awards in Seville, Spain on Thursday.

Nadal, the greatest clay-court tennis player had a stellar year to his 13th French Open title last October while chalking up 100 wins at the tournament in a truncated year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other nominees were pole vault World Record (WR) holder Swede Armand Duplantis who beat Cheptegei to the World Athlete of the Year Award last December.

There was also seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, the 2019 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, a title he jointly held with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The list also had LA Lakers’ LeBron James, the 2020 NBA Finals' Most Valuable Player (MVP). Footballer Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, who won the Best Fifa Men’s Player Award was the other.

Cheptegei, 24, belongs to this band of the world’s best.

He became the only third African to be nominated after Moroccan middle-distance runner Hicham El Guerrouj in 2005 and Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge in 2019 and 2020.

During this period, Cheptegei, obliterated the 5000m and 10000m WRs that had belonged to Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele for 16 and 15 years respectively and, he became the tenth man in history to jointly hold them.

He also holds the World Cross-Country title, world 10000m gold, the Commonwealth double, and the 15km WR. Cheptegei scooped a team bronze medal from his 21km debut at the World Half-Marathon Championships last year.

However, the odds were stuck against Cheptegei as no African man had won this honour before.

Naomi Osaka was voted as Sportswoman of the Year to complete a double for tennis.

She won two US Open titles in three years. Off it, she demonstrated incredible activism and support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

LAUREUS AWARDS

Sportsman of the Year: Rafael Nadal (Tennis)

Sportswoman of the Year: Naomi Osaka (Tennis)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bilie Jean King (Tennis)

World Comeback of the Year: Max Parrot (X Games)

Team of the Year: Bayern Munich (Soccer)

Inspiration of the Year: Mohammed Salah (Soccer)

Breakthrough of the Year: Patrick Mahomes (American Football)

Athlete Advocate of the Year: Lewis Hamilton (Formula One)