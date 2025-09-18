Nakaayi, Cheptoyek advance

TOKYO, JAPAN. All may not have gone well thus far for Team Uganda but both Halimah Nakaayi and Joy Cheptoyek advanced in the women’s 800 metres and 5000 metres events respectively at the World Athletics Championships in Japan on Thursday.

A night after medal hopeful Peruth Chemutai hit the barriers in the women’s 3000 metres steeplechase, Team Uganda captain Nakaayi progressed to tonight's semi final Heats over the two-lap race with a fourth place finish in Heat 5.

The 30-year-old controlled the race from the beginning but small infringements from the back saw her lose her lead in the closing 55 metres to finish fourth in a time of one minute and 58.57 seconds at the Japan National Stadium.

“I had led the race very well,” Nakaayi reacted after advancing as the fastest qualifier of three. The top three per Heat, across seven of them, advanced automatically.

“Slightly, I had messed up. I thank God I have advanced to the semifinals, I am looking forward to the semifinals,” said the 2019 world champion.

Starting in lane 5 with a few drizzles coming down to the brown tartan, Nakaayi had a fast start with her yellow spikes. She led the group through 200 metres in 27.76 seconds

And closely followed by Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie, Nakaayi crossed the halfway stage in 58.26 but shortly, they were joined by Ethiopian Worknesh Mesele and Kenyan Lilian Odira.

However when Nakaayi charged in the home straight, she felt a body touch from the back from Mesele, losing her mojo and thereby slowing down. It allowed Odira to come out in lane two and win the Heat in 1:57.86.

Cuban Daily Cooper Gaspar took advantage to come second in 1:58.16 while Mesele posted 1:58.46 in third. Nakaayi had kept a high pace and it was good enough to be the fastest Heat of the day.

“I have been working hard and I know my body is in good shape. That is why I was determined to lead the race.

“I don’t know, we were colliding with the person who was coming from behind. So that is why I was releasing it a bit. But I am going to revise with my coach so that we can plan for the semifinals,” she said.

And Nakaayi feels confident and she is aware she must break her own national record mark of 1:57.26 at some stage if she is to medal in Sunday’s final.

""There is much more to come. I feel my body is good. I did 1:58.00 and I didn’t even sweat today,” she added.

In the women’s 5000 metres Heat 1, Cheptoyek came eighth in a time of 14 minutes and 51.17 to advance to tomorrow’s final.

“I am so grateful. My target was to qualify for the final,” she said after the race won by world champion and record holder Kenyan Beatrice Chebet.

Chebet, who won the world 10000 metres title here in Tokyo last Saturday, clocked 14:45.59 while new world 10000 metres silver medalist Italian Nadia Battocletti was second in 14:46.36.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

RESULTS

WOMEN’S 5000M HEAT 1

1 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) 14:45.59

2 Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 14:46.36

3 Shelby Houlihan (USA) 14:46.52

8 Joy Cheptoyek (UGA) 14:51.17

WOMEN’S 800 METRES HEAT 5

1 Lilian Odira (KEN) 1:57.86

2 Daily Cooper Gaspar (CUB) 1:58.16

3 Worknesh Mesele (ETH) 1:58.46

4 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:58.57

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 7: FRIDAY, SEPT 19

2pm: Men’s 5000m Heat 1 (Keneth Kiprop)

2.19pm: Men’s 5000m Heat 2 (Harbert Kibet)

2:45pm: Women’s 800m Semi Final Heats (Halimah Nakaayi)

DAY 8: SATURDAY, SEPT 19

4.05pm: Women’s 5000m Final (Joy Cheptoyek)

DAY 9: SUNDAY, SEPT 20

1.35pm: Women’s 800m Final