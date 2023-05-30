Nakaayi delighted in LA as Orogot answers Budapest’s call

Tarsis Orogot and Halimah Nakaayi are each enjoying their time on either ends of the USA.

The two runners fashioned impressive results to cap a sweet weekend in Florida and California States respectively.

First, the University of Alabama student Orogot booked his slot at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Finals set for June 7-10 to be held in Austin, Texas after finishing sixth overall at the NCAA East First Round.

NCAA Finals beckon

Orogot broke his own 200m national record (NR) twice, first clocking to win Heat 4 of the preliminary round in a time of 20.12 seconds.

A day later on the Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Orogot powered to second place in Heat 2 of the first round behind Javonte Harding with a superb time of 20.08.

“I feel good after this race and I am always looking at where I can improve and looking forward to and preparing for the next race,” Orogot said in a phone chat.

“This (second) race was unique because I was able to visualize my race clearly and all of the technical works I have been learning I was able to put into practice,” he stated.

Budapest awaits Orogot

Orogot erased his previous NR mark of 20.18 set during the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Championships in Louisiana.

With both times in Jacksonville, Orogot had posted under the qualifying standard of 20.16 to the Budapest World Championships.

It implies he will become the only third Ugandan sprinter after Francis Ogola and 1997 world 400m bronze medallist Davis Kamoga in history to do back-to-back Worlds.

Orogot however qualified for the Oregon Worlds in Eugene, USA last year by virtue of global ranking. “This one is special to me because I know what to expect and I am always excited to get to interact with world class athletes,” he added.

Far away on the West Coast, Nakaayi broke the two-minute barrier on her second outdoor race of the season as she finished second over the 800m during the Los Angeles Grand Prix inside Drake Stadium in Los Angeles.

Nakaayi tests kick

The 2019 world champion posted a season best time of one minute and 59.35 seconds behind American Ajee Wilson. “It has been a good race,” Nakaayi told this paper, “Alhamdulillah, I am happy.” In comparison with last season, Nakaayi fashioned a much better display on the blue tartan.

There was early pace from Kaylin Whitney and Nakaayi, who now trains with Dutch girl Sifan Hassan under the guise of coach Tim Rowberry in Utah, responded by in third at 400m with Olivier Baker ahead of her.

When the latter faded, Nakaayi took the lead in the last bend with Ajee chasing. The Ugandan kicked for a good check of her speed but Ajee came through in the last 50m to post 1:59.01.

Another Ugandan Susan Aneno came seventh in a time of 2:01.65.

LOS ANGELES GRAND PRIX

WOMEN’S 800M

1 Ajee Wilson (USA) 1:59.01

2 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 1:59.35

3 Kaela Edwards (USA) 2:00.22

7 Susan Aneno (UGA) 2:01.65

NCAA EAST FIRST ROUND

FIRST ROUND

1 Robert Gregory (Florida) 19.60

2 Kennedy Lightner (Kentucky) 19.90

3 Javonte Harding (Tennessee) 20.00

6 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 20.08

PRELIMINARY ROUND

1 Robert Gregory (Florida) 20.09

2 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 20.12