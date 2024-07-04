Nakaayi faces Hodgkinson hurdle

There is not much to do now for top elite athletes before the Paris Olympics which begin on July 26.

For Halimah Nakaayi, all left to do is keep the body in the best shape and polishing up for business in the French capital.

After some good time with American coach Tim Rowberry in Utah State, Nakaayi is back in Europe to close out preparations for Paris.

She will Sunday line-up in an eight-lady field to compete over the 800m race during the Fanny Blankers-Koen (FBK) Games in Hengelo, Netherlands.

For the 2019 world champion Nakaayi, this will be her first race since running at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, USA six weeks ago.

To delight in Paris, Nakaayi ideally must break the shell of Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, American Athing Mu and world and Commonwealth champion Kenyan Mary Moraa to medal in the two-lap final on August 5.

Already, reigning Olympic champion Mu didn’t make the USA team to the Games and in Hengelo, Nakaayi will face the test in Hodgkinson at the FBK Stadium.

The two have met over the 800m races 14 times since 2021 with Nakaayi finishing ahead just once, during the 2022 Zurich Diamond League in Switzerland.

If she can flip that page to her side once more in a race which has European Championship silver medallist Slovak Gabriela Gajanová and South African Prudence Sekgodiso - the world’s third fastest this year, Nakaayi’s spirits will be heavily uplifted.

While Nakaayi has lowered her personal best and national record to one minute and 57.56 seconds in California on May 18, European champion Hodgkinson has set sights of breaking the meeting record of 1.55.76 set by Kenyan Pamela Jelimo in 2008.

Halimah Nakaayi competes in the women's 800m during the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya. PHOTO/COURTESY

Another Ugandan in Hengelo will be Winnie Nanyondo who is taking on pace-making duties for Nakaayi’s training partner Dutch Sifan Hassan.

Hassan on Saturday competed in the 10000m event and on Sunday will do the 1500m race. Then, there will also be youngster Ezekiel Chemos who will debut in Europe with the 1000m race.

“He is more of an 800m runner so we have to see if 1000m fits but we have good hopes,” said athletes’ manager Jurrie van der Velden of Global Sports Communication (GSC).

Chemos travelled with another manager Dutch Youri Verbaas from Kampala on Thursday and he will compete in about three events. “Still young and not training for long. The field is strong,” coach Addy Ruiter said of prospect Chemos.

Away from Hengelo, Keneth Kiprop will receive huge relief when he runs the Durban 10K following an injury suffered back in October.

“Joshua has competed there twice, and Stella won there before as well and Mercyline did there well before. It’s a fast race, hope conditions will cooperate for him after a long injury period,” added Jurrie.

UGANDANS IN ACTION - SUNDAY

Paris Diamond League: Tarsis Orogot (Men’s 200m)

FBK Hengelo Games: Halimah Nakaayi (Women’s 800m), Ezekiel Chemos (Men’s 1000m), Winnie Nanyondo (Pacer for Sifan Hassan)

Durbak 10K: Keneth Kiprop (Men’s 10K)

2024 WORLD’S FASTEST WOMEN OVER 800M

1:55.78 by Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) on May 25

1:56.71 by Mary Moraa (KEN) on May 25

1:57.26 by Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) on May 19

1:57.36 by Nia Akins (USA) on Jun 24

1:57.45 by Jemma Reekie (GBR) on May 25

1:57.56 by Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) on May 18

1:57.56 by Tsige Duguma (ETH) on May 18

FALL OF WOMEN’S 800M NATIONAL RECORD

Jul 17, 1989 - 2:02.95 by Evelyn Adiru

Jul 7, 1990 - 2:00.88 by Edith Nakiyingi

May 27, 2012 - 1:59.08 by Annet Negesa

Jul 18, 2014 - 1:58.63 by Winnie Nanyondo

Jun 27, 2018 - 1:58.39 by Halimah Nakaayi

Sept 30, 2019 - 1:58.04 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 9, 2021 - 1:58.03 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 16, 2023 - 1:57.78 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 23, 2023 - 1:57.62 by Halimah Nakaayi