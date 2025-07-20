Nakaayi happy despite London win miss

In under two months, Halimah Nakaayi will compete over the women’s 800 metres Heats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The Tokyo edition will be Nakaayi’s fifth Worlds in eight years. She won the world title at the 2019 edition in Doha, Qatar. But if memory serves, Nakaayi hasn’t had an impressive spell towards the Worlds like she is having ahead of Tokyo.

On Saturday afternoon, the 30-year-old got finer with a third place finish over the two-lap race during the Wanda Diamond League leg of London in England.

A late visa acquisition never materialized in Nakaayi’s show at West Ham United’s London Stadium as she posted a much welcome season best time of one minute and 57.62 seconds.

On the wet brown track, Nakaayi actually could have won her race but she was only beaten in the final 50 metres by winner Georgia Hunter Bell and American Addison Wiley who respectively came through lane 2 and 3.

“The race has been good,” Nakaayi said in a chat late on Saturday night. “I am feeling very happy. I gave it my best,” she stated.

That marked Nakaayi’s fourth podium placing in five outdoor 800-metre races this season. For more context, she has now dipped under 1:58:00 for a second straight race. And that has never happened before.

When she worked with American coach Tim Rowberry in the company of Dutch Sifan Hassan in camp at Utah, USA in the past two years, Nakaayi grew in power and strength.

Now with coach Patrick Sang in company of Kenyan stars Eliud Kipchoge, Geoffrey Kamworor and Faith Kipyegon in Kaptagat, Nakaayi’s speed is picking up.

In London, she offered glimpses of her victory earned six years ago in Doha. She started strong and when Dutch pace maker Lisanne de Witte pushed the field through the first 400 metres in 56.49 seconds, Nakaayi fourth at the bell. Briton Jemma Reekie and along with Vincentian Shafiqua Maloney were ahead.

After De Witte fell out, Nakaayi via lane 2 hit into the space ahead and was in second place at 600 metres. Reekie on her left had crossed that mark at 1:26.66.

And now coming to the bend, Nakaayi got into the lead, facing the home stretch. That gave echoes of memory of 2019 when she powered to the world 800 metres title inside the Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

However, in the final 50 metres, she was edged out by Bell coming through lane 2 and American Wiley taking second place in 1:56.74 and 1:57.43 respectively.

“I had to focus on finishing strong, so I had to keep on pushing and not give up. I am super proud of myself, it was such a tough fight between us all,” Nakaayi said in the mixed zone. “It is almost always a PB, so it is such an amazing place with a brilliant crowd,” she added.

Her finish brought her closer to her personal best and national record mark of 1:57.26 and Nakaayi will be encouraged to work on the finer details as the DL season nears its final due August 27-28 in Zurich, Switzerland.

NAKAAYI AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: October 14, 1994

Club: Uganda Wildlife Authority

Major event: 800m

Personal Best: 1:57.26

Major Honours: 2011 Commonwealth Youth Gold (400m), 2019 African Games Bronze (800m), 2019 World Championship Gold (800m), 2022 World Indoor Championship Bronze (800m), 2024 African Games Silver (800m)

Coach: Patrick Sang

Manager: Youri Verbaas

NAKAAYI OUTDOOR IN 2025

Jul 19: London DL, 3rd (800 Metres), 1:57.62

Jul 11: Monaco DL, 6th (1000 Metres), 2:31.67

Jul 5: Prefontaine Classic, 3rd (800 Metres), 1:57.89

Jun 7: Akii-Bua Memorial, 1st (800 Metres), 1:59.68

May 25: Rabat DL, 7th (800 Metres), 1:58.58

May 3: Shanghai DL, 3rd (800 Metres), 1:58.39