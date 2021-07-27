Nakaayi, Nanyondo hurt by Ssekitoleko’s debacle

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

A string of athletes in the Team Uganda at the Tokyo Olympics are disappointed by the manner in which Julius Ssekitoleko’s debacle has been handled by authorities.

Weightlifter Ssekitoleko missed an Olympic slot for the 67kg category via the quota system and had been due to return home from Japan on July 20. He instead vanished from Team Uganda’s pre-Olympics camp in Izumisano, Osaka, on July 16 and left a note that he had gone to look for work.

Japan’s police found him three days later, some 200km away in Nagoya and had him deported on July 23.

The 20-year-old was whisked away by authorities upon arrival at Entebbe airport last Friday and spent three nights at Jinja Road Police Station until yesterday.

“Our hearts are aching to hear that he is in the hands of Police,”

said via phone from the Olympic Village in Tokyo yesterday.

The world 800m champion and her roommate Winnie Nanyondo have been concerned by Ssekitoleko’s story and the state of welfare for athletes who sacrifice to represent Uganda at the global stage.

“We’ve been quiet for a long time but we go through a lot! Sometimes we’ve had to eat food from the previous night or even shared mukene (silver fish) for Shs500 among seven people,” an emotional Nanyondo said.

Hard-up at home

Upon vanishing, this paper learnt that Ssekitoleko’s pregnant girlfriend was facing eviction over four months’ unpaid rent arrears.

Interestingly, Ssekitoleko lifted at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but, while he and Hakim Ssempereza returned home, others weightlifters Irene Kasubo and Kalidi Batuusa stayed on the Gold Coast in Australia.

“Surely, Ssekitoleko wanted to find a better life. When people see us taking flights, they think our lives will automatically get better,” said Nanyondo.

“Talented athletes come from very humble backgrounds and sometimes our dreams do not reach fruition. Sometimes, one (like Ssekitoleko) is overwhelmed by the situation and you may not be patient enough.

Low moment. Ssekitoleko (left) watches as Japanese and Ugandan immigration officials clear his paperwork after his arrival at Entebbe airport last week. PHOTO/AGENCIES

Daily Monitor understands that each of the 25 athletes at the Olympics received a Shs7m package from the government.

“Yes, people will cheer you here when on television but after the Olympics, no one knows where we live. After we leave Tokyo, do people know what we feed on?” Nanyondo, an 800m bronze medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, said.

The middle-distance duo, along with Ronald Musagala, plan to visit Ssekitoleko once they return from Tokyo.

“As a sportsperson, I know what we go through. Today, it is him, tomorrow it is Nakaayi. To reach this level, people don’t know what it takes,” said Nakaayi.





“Winnie and I are lucky we have a management. How about those who don’t have access to competitions?”

Ssekitoleko, who was due to be released on police bond last evening, would have been Uganda’s ninth lifter at the Olympics and the first since Charles Ssekyaaya competed at the London 2012 Games.

The Big issue: Why Ssekitoleko was held

CID spokesperson Charles Twiine said Ssekitoleko had also received the Shs7m allowance. Police are understood to have been interested in how the weightlifter got on the Olympic team while not qualified with suspicions that it could have been part of human trafficked.

