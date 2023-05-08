Nakaayi off to flyer, Doha shock for Chemutai

Uganda’s elite runners Halimah Nakaayi and Peruth Chemutai fashioned contrasting starts to the outdoor season at the weekend in the USA and Qatar respectively.

Middle-distance runner Nakaayi started a new life in the USA with a victory over the 800m race at the Track Festival in Walnut, California on Saturday night.

But, 3000m steeplechase Olympic champion Chemutai may need to triple her efforts if she is to be a contender for the podium come August’s Budapest World Championships in Hungary.

The 23-year-old was off-colour and clearly out of shape after she took a distant 11th place finish over the water-jump race at the Wanda Diamond League season opener in Doha on Friday night.

Chemutai posted a time of nine minutes and 31.71 seconds, about 26 seconds outside Bahraini Winfred Yavi’s winning time of 9:04.38, a world lead.

Her coach Addy Ruiter knew she still needed time to improve but Chemutai’s performance was rather below par. “Like I was expecting,” Ruiter reacted after the race, “Hopefully it's a wakeup call for her.”

Pace maker Kenyan Doris Cherop gave the field a strong start and Chemutai started well within the five-lady leading group but her challenge withered with four laps left.

Meanwhile, some 8300 miles away, Nakaayi who has since relocated from Kampala to work with coach Tim Rowberry under the Nomad International Elite team in Utah, clocked 2:00.21 at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium.

The start is rather promising for Nakaayi who struggled in the two major championships last year.

She missed the final at the Oregon World Championships in Eugene, USA and her body was fatigued in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England.

With Rowberry, who also coaches Dutch girl Sifan Hassan, Nakaayi is optimistic about the season.

DOHA DIAMOND LEAGUE

WOMEN’S 3000M STEEPLECHASE RESULT

1 Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN) 9:04.38

2 Sembo Almayew (ETH) 9:05.83

3 Faith Cherotich (KEN) 9:06.43

4 Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN) 9:06.90

5 MaruSa Mismas (SLO) 9:13.61

11 Peruth Chemutai (UGA) 9:31.71

TRACK FESTIVAL

WOMEN’S 800M RESULT

1 Halimah Nakaayi (Nike) 2:00.21

2 Claire Seymour (BYU) 2:00.81

3 McKenna Keegan (Nike Union) 2:02.32

NAKAAYI IN 2022 (800M OUTDOOR)

May 7: Kip Keino, 5th (2:00.93)

May 28: Prefontaine Classic, 6th (1:59.94)

Jun 6: FBK Games, 2nd (2:00.87)

Jun 9: Rome DL, 10th (2:01.15)

Jun 16: Bislett Games, 4th (1:58.68)

Jun 30: Bauhaus Gala, 4th (1:58.85)

Jul 21: Oregon Worlds Heat 3, 2nd (2:01.41)

Jul 22: Oregon Worlds Semi-Final 3, 8th (2:01.05)

Aug 2: Commonwealth Games Heat 1, 2nd (1:59.35)

Aug 6: Commonwealth Games Final, 8th (2:01.17)

Aug 10: Monaco DL, 6th (2:00.02)

Aug 26: Lausanne DL, 4th (1:59.73)