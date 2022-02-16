Nakaayi powers to 800m indoor world lead

Halimah Nakaayi powers to victory in France on Monday night. PHOTO/COURTESY PHOTO

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Top form. Nakaayi delivered her own Valentine’s Day gift by winning her third straight 800m indoor race, this time in a world leading time in France on Monday night.

Middle-distance runner Halimah Nakaayi is in top form during the indoor season.

