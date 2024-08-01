Nakaayi searches for best Olympics show

PARIS, FRANCE. Halimah Nakaayi has buried her head in her palms in great disbelief in her last five major global outdoor championships.

Since winning the 800 metres final during the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Nakaayi has scripted painful chapters.

Then as reigning world champion, she stopped in the semi-final Heats of the two-lap race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan three years ago and then Oregon World Championships in the USA the next year.

A fortnight after Oregon, Nakaayi came eighth in the 800m final during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

And despite changing coach and training base to American Tim Rowberry and Utah, USA respectively, Nakaayi still came eighth in the 800m final at the Budapest World Championships in Hungary last August.

“I just don’t know what happened,” Nakaayi wondered in the mixed zone in Budapest last year. “I did everything but my body just did not react,” the disappointed runner said.

But, Nakaayi doesn’t give up. She has fought her way over bad results over the last half-a-decade and yet whereas the championships seem to elude her, she arrives at the Paris Olympics with even greater intent.

On Friday night, Nakaayi will take a third straight chance at the Olympics when she lines-up in the women’s 800m Heats at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris.

Nakaayi won gold at the 2019 Wolrds. PHOTO/COURTESY

Over the past 400 days, Nakaayi has broken her own national record (NR) mark four times with the latest being one minute and 57.26 seconds which she set after a very fast London leg of the Wanda Diamond League (DL) Meeting in England on July 20.

“I am capable of running much better in Paris,” she told this paper. At 29, Nakaayi is well aware that her time at the top stage is limited.

The Paris Games offer her the best shot at a medal now in her race. There is a chance to step onto the podium after Olympic defending champion American Athing Mu missed out on qualification via the US Trials.

The battle for gold over the next four days will be between Commonwealth and world champion Kenyan Mary Moraa and then new European champion Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, who has posted this year’s world lead mark at 1:54.61 while winning in London.

Hodgkinson has won all her six races this year. The realistic battle for a bronze medal will see Nakaayi battle a cast of familiar faces including 1:54.61 by Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie, Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin, home girl Rénelle Lamote and South African Prudence Sekgodiso.

Nakaayi’s performance across all the possible three races in Paris will be based on her energy levels and ability to execute with or without space in the final 200 metres.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, AUG 2 - ATHLETICS: DAY 1

7.10pm: Joy Cheptoyek, Esther Chebet, Belinda Chemutai (Athletics - Women’s 5000m Heats)

8.45pm: Halimah Nakaayi (Athletics - Women’s 800m Heats)

2024 WORLD’S FASTEST WOMEN OVER 800M

1:54.61 by Keely Hodgkinson (GBR) on Jul 20

1:54.61 by Jemma Reekie (GBR) on Jul 20

1:56.28 by Georgia Bell (GBR) on Jul 20

1:56.71 by Mary Moraa (KEN) on May 25

1:56.83 by Natoya Goule-Toppin (JAM) on Jul 20

1:57.06 by Rénelle Lamote (FRA) on Jul 20

1:57.26 by Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA) on May 19

1:57.26 by Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) on Jul 20

UGANDAN WOMEN IN 800M AT THE OLYMPICS

Tokyo 2020: Halimah Nakaayi (Semi 8th, 2:04.44)

Rio 2016: Halimah Nakaayi (Semis 6th, 2:00.63), Winnie Nanyondo (Heats 6th, 2:02.77)

Sydney 2000: Grace Birungi (Heats 5th, 2:03.32)

Barcelona 1992: Edith Nakiyingi (Heats 7th, 2:03.55)

Los Angeles 1984: Evelyn Adiru (Heats 6th, 2:07.39)

FALL OF WOMEN’S 800M NATIONAL RECORD

Jul 20, 2024 - 1:57.26 by Halimah Nakaayi

May 18, 2024 - 1:57.56 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 23, 2023 - 1:57.62 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 16, 2023 - 1:57.78 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 9, 2021 - 1:58.03 by Halimah Nakaayi

Sept 30, 2019 - 1:58.04 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jun 27, 2018 - 1:58.39 by Halimah Nakaayi

Jul 18, 2014 - 1:58.63 by Winnie Nanyondo

May 27, 2012 - 1:59.08 by Annet Negesa

Jul 7, 1990 - 2:00.88 by Edith Nakiyingi