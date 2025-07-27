Nakaayi stars, Prisons dominates

Middle-distance runner Halimah Nakaayi feels relaxed mentally but still determined to impress at the global athletics stage.

On the back of three tough years, Nakaayi is even trusting the process much more after changes in her training regime. And the results are there to show.

Last week, Nakaayi still grabbed the headlines after she won the 1500 metres title during the National Track & Field Championships at Namboole Stadium.

Fresh from a season best (SB) over the 800 metres at the London Diamond League in England on July 19, Uganda Wildlife Authority (Uwa) Athletics Club runner Nakaayi flew in and won the nearly four-lap race in a time of four minutes and 11.45 seconds.

“I feel happy, I wanted to do something for my club Uwa,” a confident Nakaayi said some hours after finishing ahead of Prisons Brenda Chekwemoi and Police’s Scarlet Chemutai.

The victory marked Nakaayi’s eighth podium placing in 11 races she has completed this season. It is a significant shift in performance for the 30-year-old, who is now based at the Global Sports Communication (GSC) camp in Kaptagat, Kenya.

She is currently taking notes from coach Patrick Sang, who is the secret behind Faith Kipyegon, Eliud Kipchoge and Geoffrey Kamworor’s success.

“Being with people who have achieved what I would like to achieve keeps pushing me,” stated Nakaayi, the 2019 world 800 metres champion.

“The group I am with, like Kipyegon, I have been with Sifan Hassan, and these are very strong ladies. Training with them lifts you from the comfort zone. You train in uncomfortable situations. I have been working hard but now I feel I am just beginning. I am just beginning to see where I exactly want to go,” she added.

Nakaayi has twice in a row run the two-lap race competitively and dipped under 1:58.00. The 3000 metres steeplechase Olympic silver medalist Peruth Chemutai and Nakaayi are currently the in-form Ugandans on track ahead of the Tokyo World Athletics Championships due September in Japan.

Meanwhile in Namboole, Prisons Club dominated most events along with Police but the former eventually won the national title. Prisons relied on wins for Evaline Ocen in the women’s 100 metres, Scovia Lakot in the long jump final, Victor Cherotich in the men’s 5000 metres final and Moses Komakech in the long jump and triple jump, among other podium finishes.

Police’s Shida Leni won the women’s 400 metres final in 51.31 seconds, another motivator as she bids to book a place on the plane to Tokyo. “It was okay but I was a bit fatigued,” reacted Leni.

Uganda Athletics (UAt) however felt a dent to the Nationals which were reduced from three days to one day owing to the unavailability of Namboole.

The facility had to be handed over to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) by Friday so that last preparations for the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals get underway.

Chan finals run from August 2-30 across East Africa; Namboole in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

NATIONAL TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

SELECTED RESULTS

WOMEN’S 100 METRES FINAL

1 Evaline Koli Ocen (Prisons) 12.22

2 Agness Apio (Prisons) 12.36

3 Christine Nyawere (UWA) 12.39

WOMEN’S 200 METRES FINAL

1 Malvine Akwenyi (Tororo) 24.74

2 Evaline Koli Ocen (Prisons) 24.91

3 Monica Akullu (UWA) 25.01

WOMEN’S 400 METRES FINAL

1 Shida Leni (Police) 51.31

2 Maureen Banura (Police) 53.36

3 Malvine Akweny (Tororo) 53.47

WOMEN’S 1500 METRES FINAL

1 Halimah Nakaayi (UWA) 4:11.45

2 Brenda Chekwemoi (Prisons) 4:11.69

3 Scarlet Chemutai (Police) 4:13.05

WOMEN’S JAVELIN THROW FINAL

1 Jenneth Lakica (Ndejje Univ.) 45.40 metres

2 Nancy Lakot (Prisons) 42.34m

3 Domidy Adong (UPDF) 39.82m

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP FINAL

1 Scovia Lakot (Prisons) 5.70 metres

2 Gladys Alobo (Prisons) 5.46m

3 Scovia Lamwaka (Prisons) 5.40m

MEN’S 200 METRES FINAL

1 Pius Adome (Police) 21.35

2 Erick Okwii (UWA) 21.65

3 Musa Isabirye (Prisons) 21.66

MEN’S 3000 METRES STEEPLECHASE FINAL

1 Leonard Chemutai (UPDF) 8:38.21

2 Dolphine Chelimo (Prisons) 8:43.25

3 Aggrey Kwemoi (UPDF) 8:51.67

MEN’S 5000 METRES FINAL

1 Victor Cherotich (Prisons) 13:46.35

2 Enos Chebet (Arua) 13:53.20

3 Deogratius Musobo (Jocdef) 13:53.38

MEN’S 10000 METRES FINAL

1 Abel Chebet (Police) 28:43.25

2 Dan Kibet (Prisons) 28:45.79

3 Martin Kiprotich (Police) 29:05.99

MEN’S DISCUS THROW FINAL

1 Anthony Tukamuheebwa (UWA) 38.68 metres

2 Rogers Obedgiu (Ndejje Univ.) 37.09m

3 Jordan Watmon (Gulu City) 36.85m

MEN’S LONG JUMP FINAL

1 Moses Komakech (Prisons) 7.32 metres

2 Charles Okello (Prisons) 7.26m

3 Denish Odongo (UPDF) 7.24m

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FINAL

1 Moses Komakech (Prisons) 14.84 metres

2 Khoak Khor Ayup (Ndejje Univ.) 14.82m