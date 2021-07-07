Nakaayi to lead biggest ever female contingent

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Uganda will present its biggest female contingent ever in Olympic history at the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan later this month.

A group of 13 ladies will compete in four different disciplines at the postponed event that begins on July 23. World 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi will lead the biggest female group ever from Uganda to the Games along with 12 other runners.

Four of these; middle-distance duo Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo, marathoner Juliet Chekwel and steeplechaser Peruth Chemutai will have their second appearance each at the Olympics having participated at the Rio 2016 edition.

Eight others together with 50m freestyle swimmer Kirabo Namutebi, rower Kathleen Noble and boxer Catherine Nanziri will all have Olympic debuts in Tokyo.

Among the runners, 400m national record holder Shida Leni who earned a wild card via global ranking will be the first Ugandan sprinter at the Olympics since Justine Bayigga at the Beijing 2008 Games in China.

Debut female pugilist

Flyweight Nanziri will be the country’s first ever female competitor in an Olympic boxing ring whereas US-based Noble will be the first to represent Uganda in a rowing event at the Games.

Advertisement

The previously biggest Ugandan female group to the Olympics came five years ago in Brazil with seven names, also comprising 10000m runner Stella Chesang, marathoner Adero Nyakisi and 100m breaststroke swimmer Jamila Lunkuse.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) through its general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru confirmed that a total 26 individuals in five disciplines will wear the country’s colours in Tokyo.

This is also Uganda’s biggest group to the Olympics in 37 years since Uganda sent 26 competitors in five sports comprising two females at the Los Angeles 1984 edition in USA.

However, the Tokyo 2020 group is special because it is the first time that there are as many Ugandan females as males.

Nakaayi, who also won 800m bronze at the African Games in 2019, is country’s best bet for a first Olympic medal by a female.

Uganda has won a total seven Olympic medals, all by males and two of those; 400m hurdles gold for John Akii-Bua and flyweight silver for Leo Rwabwogo came at the 1972 Munich Games.

Uganda had its biggest Olympic contingent ever in Munich, comprising 33 participants largely because of a hockey team but there were only two females.

There was no female competitor for Uganda at the Olympic editions of Melbourne 1956, Rome 1960, Mexico City 1968 and Moscow 1980.

Uganda at Olympics

Tokyo 2020: 26 in 5 sports (13 females)

Rio 2016: 21 in 3 (7)

London 2012: 15 in 4 (4)

Beijing 2008: 12 in 5 (2)

Athens 2004: 11 in 4 (2)

Sydney 2000: 13 in 5 (4)

Atlanta 1996: 10 in 4 (3)

Barcelona 1992: 8 in 3 (2)

Seoul 1988: 24 in 3 (5)

Los Angeles 1984: 26 in 5 (2)

Moscow 1980: 13 in 2 (0)

Munich 1972: 33 in 3 (2)

Mexico City 1968: 11 in 2 (0)

Tokyo 1964: 13 in 2 (2)

Rome 1960: 10 in 2 (0)

Melbourne 1956: 3 in 1 (0)

Uganda’s Olympics Medals

1968 Mexico City: Eridadi Mukwanga

(Bantamweight -Silver)

1968 Mexico City: Leo Rwabwogo

(Flyweight - Bronze)

1972 Munich: John Akii-Bua

(400m Hurdles - Gold)

1972 Munich: Leo Rwabwogo

(Flyweight - Silver)

1980 Moscow: John Mugabi

(Welterweight - Silver)

1996 Atlanta: Davis Kamoga

(400m - Bronze)

2012 London: Stephen Kiprotich

(Marathon - Gold)

dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com