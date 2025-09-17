Nakaayi trusts process, speed

TOKYO, JAPAN. Halimah Nakaayi has seen it all in the global middle-distance running space.

The runner has remained a permanent fixture in the women’s 800 metres over the past decade with two medals at the African Games, the 2019 world title and the 2022 world indoors bronze medal.

On Thursday in the Japanese capital Tokyo, Nakaayi will make her fifth straight appearance at the World Athletics Championships, the most by any Ugandan female athlete.

Only the late Benjamin Kiplagat made more appearances at the Worlds - doing six in a row from Osaka 2007 in Japan up to the Doha 2019 do in Qatar.

In Tokyo, she will line-up in Heat 5 of the two-lap race with something to prove, this regardless of her pedigree in the event.

“I am doing fine, and Tokyo is good,” said Nakaayi yesterday. She has been doing warm-up sessions with some teammates including Tom Dradriga since arriving in Tokyo.

“I am feeling very grateful to the Almighty Allah, and I am very happy to be here again,” she said of her fifth appearance at the Worlds. That run begins at the London 2017 edition in England, Doha, Oregon 2022 in the USA, Budapest 2023 in Hungary and now in Asia.

In the 800 metres Heats, only the first three of each Heat qualify automatically plus three fastest times across seven races qualify to the semi-final due Friday.

Nakaayi will however have to fit into the conditions calibrated by high humidity and temperatures. “It’s warm and I strongly believe it’s favourable for good performances,” she said.

Across previous Worlds, Nakaayi has switched coaches and camps. From Addy Ruiter, she worked with American Tim Rowberry but this season, she added speed to her endurance with Kenyan Patrick Sang.

She has been training in Kaptagat with her friend Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, who pocketed the fourth 1500 metres world title on Tuesday.

Ranked ninth globally, Nakaayi last month got a mental blow when her brother Khalid Walakirah was run over by a drunk driver.

She however has used the past three weeks to polish up her speed ahead of a grueling mission. “I am targeting a good performance, to be among the top three qualifiers,” she added about the Heats.

The debate and views about the quest for the podium are centred on Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson who has recovered from three hamstring tears in nine months to post a world lead time of one minute and 54.74 this season.

Swiss Audrey Werro, who won the Diamond League trophy last month, Olympic champion Hodgkinson’s training partner Georgina Hunter-Bell, Ethiopian Tsige Duguma and world indoor champion South African Prudence Sekgodiso are in the fray too.

Nakaayi’s Heat has attracted Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie and Kenyan Lilian Odira as the challengers. To enter the medal conversation fully, Nakaayi, who came eighth in the final in Budapest two years ago, must break the 1:57.00 barrier.

Before her, Joy Cheptoyek, who came seventh in the women’s 10000 metres final, will be the first Ugandan in action in the women’s 5000 metres Heat 1.

“My goal is just to qualify for the finals, that’s all,” said Cheptoyek. She posted 14:40.27 for a national record while winning the IFAM Oordegem Meeting in Putbosstadion, Oordegem - Belgium on August 9.

The top eight runners across both Heats advance to Saturday’s final.

TOKYO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

DAY 6: THURSDAY, SEPT 18

1.05pm: Women’s 5000m Heat 1 (Joy Cheptoyek)

2:30pm: Women’s 800m Heat 5 (Halimah Nakaayi)

DAY 7: FRIDAY

2.05pm: Men’s 5000m Heats (Herbert Kibet, Keneth Kiprop)