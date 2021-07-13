Nanyondo eyes podium at London Diamond League

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Middle-distance runner Winnie Nanyondo did not achieve her objective at the Monaco Diamond League (DL) Meeting in France on Friday.

The Spain-based runner commanded a respectable fourth place over the 1500m race but she missed breaking her own national record (NR).

In a race where Olympic champion Kenyan Faith Kipyegon humbled world champion Sifan Hassan, Nanyondo posted four minutes and 1.18 seconds.

“Yes,” Nanyondo acknowledged after her missed NR target.

Her NR stands at 3:59.56 set at the Rabat DL Meeting in Morocco two years ago. However, her position gave her encouragement.

“But even points for the Diamond League final are also important,” she noted.

Fourth-place earned Nanyondo four DL points to move to a total 11 for the season.

Now four days later, Nanyondo is back on the DL circuit with greater intent. She is seeking to deliver better over the mile distance at the London DL Meeting tonight in Gateshead, England.

Her target in the English capital, as she builds up to compete over the 800m and 1500m double at the Tokyo Olympics, is simple.

“Not much, just a personal best (PB) and top three,” Nanyondo said.

She may have struggled to break the four-minute barrier over the 1500m distance but the 2014 Commonwealth 800m bronze medallist feels her body is capable of improving her mile PB and NR of 4:18.65 set at the Monaco DL last year.

“Not bad, just that the weather is not good. It is raining,” she added.

Nanyondo has run four time on the DL circuit; in Gateshead, Doha, Rome and Monaco but she’s yet to hit the podium.

A podium slot tonight would be her first on the DL circuit since finishing third over 800m in the DL at Brussels, Belgium on September 6, 2019.

Whereas she boasts of the fastest PB in the field, Nanyondo is up against 15 others, including in-form American Kate Grace, and five home girls including familiar foe Jessica Judd.

dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com

