Nanyondo goes for new gears, Kibet eyes Oregon Worlds

Winnie Nanyondo painfully missed the 1500m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan last year.

Breaking the four-minute barrier had seemed futile all season yet when she posted 3:59.80 in the semi-final Heat, she came a distant seventh - out of the qualification positions.

The middle-distance runner surely desires a change if she is to close out on the close shaves ahead of the Oregon World Championships next month.

Nanyondo’s target is to dip under four minutes when she steps onto the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium track for the 1500m tonight during the Rabat Diamond League (DL) Meeting in Morocco.

“If the body accepts,” said the 2014 Commonwealth 800m bronze medallist. Last year, it took Nanyondo nine races before doing a sub-3:59.

This season however, she came fourth and painfully missed a medal in the 1500m final during the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia three months ago. Her outdoor season opener wasn’t bad though. She posted 4:00.25 but was a distant eighth at the Eugene DL in Oregon eight days go. Improving her time in Rabat will definitely raise her name on the results sheet.

Elite field

And she faces a competitive 15-lady field which has experienced Australian Linden Hall and an Ethiopian quintet of Axumawit Embaye and Hirut Meshesha who took silver and bronze respectively ahead of Nanyondo in Belgrade.

Haile Freweyni has the fastest time this season after finishing seventh in 3:59.97 in Eugene.

Meanwhile, teenager Rogers Kibet will hope to beat the Oregon Worlds’ qualifying standard of 27:28.00 when debuts over the 10000m during the Ethiopian Trials in Hengelo, Netherlands.

Kibet narrowly missed the 5000m standard of 13:13.50 when he posted 13:14.68 in fourth during the Oordegem Meeting in Belgium last weekend.