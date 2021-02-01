Nanyondo hopes for more after Karlsruhe podium

By DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE More by this Author

Middle-distance runner Winnie Nanyondo hopes her season can only get better with time on the road to the Tokyo Olympic Games after a podium finish at the Indor Karlsruhe Meeting in Germany at the weekend.

On her second appearance in a row at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event opener, Nanyondo claimed second place over the 1500m at the Europahalle Complex on Friday night.

“Fair,” Nanyondo described her race to this paper moments after posting four minutes and 12.36 seconds.

That time is more than six seconds slower than her own national record which perhaps explains why Nanyondo wasn’t happy.

“But I have to accept it, next time better,” she said. It is understandable as her body is only getting into the competition groove on the back of a disrupted season in 2020. “I don’t have to be 100 percent fit now, my target is the Olympics,” added the 27-year-old.

A glance at the race’s start-list had put Nanyondo as favourite and she began quite well by keeping the pace with pacesetter home girl Christina Hering who crossed the 800m mark in 2:13.76.

When Hering fell off with three laps to go, Nanyondo had been closed on by Spaniard Esther Guerrrero as well as German pair of Caterina Granz and Katharina Trost.

Guerrero and Granz led but upon the bell, Nanyondo’s white spikes charged out in lane 2 to lead in the final stretch only for Trost to beat her by a metre in 4:12.02.

Karlsruhe Indoor Tour

WOMEN’S 1500M RESULT

1.Katharina Trost GER 4:12.02

2.Winnie Nanyondo UGA 4:12.36

3.Caterina Granz GER 4:12.62

Advertisement

dkyeyune@ug.nationmedia.com