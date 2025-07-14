National record pushes Nakaayi forward

NEW JERSEY, USA. After a sequence of failures at major championships in the past four years, middle-distance runner Halimah Nakaayi had to remodel her plans for 2025.

A change of coaching base from Utah, USA with coach Tim Rowberry to Kaptagat, Kenya with Patrick Sang seems to be working right. Day by day, Nakaayi continues to pick positives from every passing competitive race.

On Friday night, she grew a step further in speed by rewriting her own national record (NR) over the women’s 1000 metres during the Monaco Diamond League (DL) Meeting in France.

The 2019 world 800 metres champion Nakaayi came in sixth place but she posted an impressive time of two minutes and 31.67 seconds at the Stade Louis II in the French municipality.

“I am feeling good and very happy,” she said. The race was won by the in-form Kenyan Nelly Chepchirchir.

“The race has been good, but very strong competitors,” remarked Nakaayi. Her previous NR over the distance stood at 2:32.12 set during the 2020 Monaco DL race.

But the signs are big and encouraging. Just over a week ago, Nakaayi produced her fifth fastest time over the two-lap distance in her career when she clocked 1:57.89 and in third place during the Eugene DL at the Hayward Field in Oregon, USA.

In Monaco, Nakaayi found space after 200 metres and advanced ahead to fifth place before the bell. Prior, Australian pacemaker Tess Kirsopp-Cole had taken the field through 400 metres in 58.51 seconds.

The in-form 1500-metre specialist Chepchirchir had an eye on the 1000 metres world record mark at 2:28.98 held by Russian Svetlana Masterkova since 1996.

When the bell went Chepchirchir was in fourth place, pursuing the trio of Australian Jessica Hull and Americans Addison Willey and Sinclaire Johnson.

The 22-year-old Kenyan, who has now won all her five competitive races in 2025, succeeded and overtook the trio, the clock reading 1:58:41 at 800 metres before she powered to victory with a personal best (PB) mark of 2:29.77.

American Willey set an area record (AR) of 2:30.71 in second place and so did Australian Jessica Hull with 2:30.96 in third place. Johnson posted a PB too of 2:31.30 in fourth.

Behind that quartet, Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie came through to beat Nakaayi to fifth just before the finish-line with a season time of 2:31.44.

That matters little because Nakaayi is getting her groove finer in quest for a slot and possibly a medal in the women’s 800-metre final come the Tokyo World Athletics Championships in Japan in September.

MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE

Women's 1000 metres

1 Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) 2:29.77

2 Addison Willey (USA) 2:30.71

3 Jessica Hull (AUS) 2:30.96

4 Sinclaire Johnson (USA) 2:31.30

5 Jemma Reekie (GBR) 2:31.44

6 Halimah Nakaayi (UGA) 2:31.67

WOMEN’S 1000 METRES - FASTEST TIMES

BEST BY ATHLETE (UGANDANS)

2:31.67 by Halimah Nakaayi on Jul 11, 2025

2:36.13 by Winnie Nanyondo on Jul 13, 2018

2:40.44 by Evelyn Adiru on Jul 14, 1989