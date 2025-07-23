New test for Cheptegei at Amsterdam Marathon

Joshua Cheptegei and his inner circle are not putting any foot wrong as he threads the new marathon chapter of his elite long-distance running career.

The three-time Olympic track medalist produced a quality second 42km race when he posted two hours, five minutes and 59 seconds via ninth place at the Tokyo Marathon on March 2 in Japan.

In large part, Cheptegei’s management at Global Sports Communication (GSC) in Nijmegen, Netherlands figured he needed to improve his speed.

It partly explains why Cheptegei was entered in the field set to compete at the Antrim Coast Half-Marathon on August 24 in Northern Ireland.

“(It’s a) fast course,” Cheptegei’s coach Addy Ruiter said of the Antrim choice. His personal best (PB) over the 21km is 59 minutes and 21 seconds from 2020.

A successful improvement of that time in Antrim will bode well for Cheptegei ahead of his next assignment: the Amsterdam Marathon in the Dutch capital on October 19.

Cheptegei was officially announced by race organizers in a 31-second video reel shared by his managers Youri Verbaas and Timothy Masaba on Tuesday.

“Sets out to be a race among champions,” the video played with shots of Cheptegei glancing at the water flowing of River Amstel in Amsterdam.

“On the streets where Rembrandt once painted and legends were carried. New history is ready to be created as two of the great Olympic champions go head-to-head,” it went on, as Cheptegei jogged in Amsterdam.

The reigning 10000 metres Olympic king Cheptegei will face Olympic champion Ethiopian Tamirat Tola in Amsterdam. Also the 2022 world marathon champion from Oregon, USA, Tola floored the field over a steep and tricky course in the French capital during the Paris Olympics last August.

The 33-year-old is a prolific runner and boasts of a World Marathon Major (WMM) victory, from the 2023 New York City Marathon in the USA.

Tola’s personal best (PB) mark of 2:03:39 is also the Amsterdam Marathon course record which he set four years ago.

The event in Amsterdam will be marking its 50th anniversary and such a test intensifies Cheptegei’s quest for Antrim too.

Whereas Cheptegei is taking it all step by step in the marathon, beating Tola will be a huge step up in his progress on the road. And certainly, there is nothing to lose but maybe, everything to prove.

The announcement of Amsterdam is further proof that Cheptegei will skip the Tokyo World Athletics Championships despite qualifying over the marathon.

CHEPTEGEI’S ITINERARY (2025)

Apr 27: Bengaluru 10K (1st, 27:53)

Mar 2: Tokyo Marathon (9th, 2:05:59)

Aug 24: Antrim Coast Half-Marathon

Oct 19: Amsterdam Marathon

Sept 15: Marathon Final at Tokyo World Champs





ROAD TO TOKYO 2025 WORLD CHAMPS - UGANDAN MARATHONERS

MEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Jacob Kiplimo (London Marathon, 2nd, 2:03:37, Apr 27, 2025)

2 Joshua Cheptegei (Tokyo Marathon, 9th, 2:05:59, Mar 2, 2025)

2 Stephen Kissa (Osaka Marathon, 2nd, 2:06:22, Feb 25, 2024)

3 Victor Kiplangat (Wild Card Entry as reigning World Champion)

Entry Standard: 2:06:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025

WOMEN’S QUALIFICATION

1 Stella Chesang (Valencia Marathon, 2nd, 2:18:26 on Dec 1, 2024)

Entry Standard: 2:23:30, Qualifying window: Nov 5, 2023 - May 4, 2025

CHEPTEGEI AT A GLANCE

Date of birth: September 12, 1996

Major Races: Half-Marathon, Marathon

Personal Bests: 21km (59:21), 42km (2:05:59)

Coach: Addy Ruiter

International Manager: Youri Verbaas

National Manager: Timothy Masaba

Kit Sponsor: Nike

CHEPTEGEI IN 2025

Apr 27: Bengaluru 10K (1st, 27:53)

Mar 2: Tokyo Marathon (9th, 2:05:59)

CHEPTEGEI IN 2024

Oct 20: Delhi Half Marathon (1st, 59:46)

Sept 22: Dam tot Damloop (2nd, 45:18)

Aug 2: Paris Olympics 10000m Final (1st, 26:43.14)

May 30: Bislett Games 5000m (9th, 12:51.94)

May 17: LA Grand Prix 5000m (3rd, 12:52.38)

Mar 30: World X-Country (6th, 28:24)

Mar 16: Laredo 10K (2nd, 25:53)

CHEPTEGEI IN 2023

Dec 3: Valencia Marathon (37th, 2:08:59)

Aug 20: Budapest Worlds 10000m Final (1st, 27:51.42)

June 30: Lausanne DL (2nd, 12:41.61)

Jun 2: Florence DL (4th, 12:53.81)

Mar 19: New York Half-Marathon (2nd, 1:02:09)

Feb 18: World X-Country (3rd, 29:37)