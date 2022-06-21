Nyamahunge feels at home, dominates Tbac Invitational

Running for gold has been Jacent Nyamahunge’s catchphrase. Discovered from the bushes of Bunyoro, she thrilled at school races as a junior. She went on to establish a name at Special Olympics, winning gold at the World Games in the US and later in Dubai as an athlete with learning difficulties.

When she joined university, her career blossomed more and now she is a member of the national team while running for Police Athletics Club too. But the sprint queen could not forget her roots.

She has surreal connections with the Tartan Burners Athletics Club as it was Mildred Gamba, a former sprinter and director, who created most of the connections she is riding upon.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old won all races she took part in at Namboole including the 200 metres and the 4x100m relay during the fourth edition of the TBAC Invitational winning all her races even breaking the meet record in 100m.

The previous record was held by Scovia Ayikoru, who ran 11.70 in 2018.

Nyamahunge first lifted the record time in the semifinals posting 11.68sec in a sensational run before she improved it further in the final to 11.56sec.

“Running in the TBAC Invitational is like coming home. I have been helped by people in this organisation a lot. Coming here and win is a glorious moment,” said Nyamahunge, whose personal best is 11.57sec.

This is because her 11.56sec time at Namboole may not be ratified as there were no electronic timers at the race.

Kids’ run excites fans

The Uganda Athletics Federation-sanctioned meet was short of big names as most runners are participating in money circuits in Europe. But not excitement.

The first ever kids race excited the fans the most as children from Fairfield School Kiwanga and Rainbow International got a feel of the Namboole tartan.

The highlight was Ibrahim Ngaimoko, son of former sprinters Ali Ngaimoko and Gamba, who beat his field in the dash to the delight of the parents.

Gamba was more thrilled by the event.

“It has been a while since we last hosted this event. It is important to prepare athletes for international engagements and as Tbac this is what we are doing with this race,” she said.

TBAC invitational

Select results | 100m Men