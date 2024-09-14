Olympian Leni speaks out against gender-based violence

Ugandan sprinter Shidal Leni said the death of fellow Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei and other women killed across the world is "unacceptable" joining a growing voice of celebrities speaking out against gender-based violence.

Her remarks came after winning Sunday's Kids of Africa Run in Bwerenga, off Entebbe Road in the 5km race.

Cheptegei died last week in hospital after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya. The 33-year-old, finished 44th in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics died in Kenya after suffering burns on 75% of her body following an attack at her house in the western Trans Nzoia County.

Shida Leni, who also trains from Kenya used the win in the 5km race to pay tribute to her fellow fallen Olympian.

Speaking after the event, Leni, who was part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team said women must live safely in their communities.

"This win is in memory of Becky. We should send a message out against gender-based violence," Shida said, who travelled to Uganda with his coaches Kevin and Sue O'Connor to run in the charity event.

A report by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) underscores the severity of the problem across Africa. The 2022 study revealed that African nations recorded the highest number of female killings worldwide, both in absolute terms and relative to the continent’s female population.

Kids of Afica Run participants. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Elsewhere, Kevin Cheptoek won the men's 21km race with a time of 1:07:11.4. Felix Ayiko finished second with a time of 1:11:41.8. The third spot went to Fisher Eric Emcee, who finished in 1:44:20.4.

In the women's 21km category, Ella was first with a time of 1:07:18.3. Aisha Namale finished second in 1:23:02.6, while Evas Nansasiira came third with a time of 1:59:58.0. Daniel Comboni won the men's 10km race, while Sylvia Chelangat won the women's event. The men's 5km was won by Jaffer Fadhil.

The day's activities were capped with a music performance by Azawi, who got the crowd dancing and singing to wind down the fatigue from the run.

Worthy cause

Kids of Africa is a Swiss charity that takes care of orphaned and disadvantaged children offering them a way for a better future. Most of the children are encouraged to exploit their talents with regular sports activities such as football, basketball, netball, tag rugby and running.

The annual Kids of Africa Run started in 2005 as a fun run to support the children and the nearby communities with various amenities.

With about 600 runners this year, at least Shs15m will be donated to another charity, Days for Girls, that promotes safe use of reusable sanitary pads to keep girls in school. The proceeds are aimed at eliminating the stigma and barriers related to improving menstrual health, education and livelihoods for women and girls.

“This event is a step towards a brighter future for countless young girls. We’re tackling a barrier that prevents girls from staying in school and reaching their full potential. Our aim is to create lasting change and ensure that every girl has the opportunity to succeed,” said Esbern Budolfsen, the Deputy National Director, Kids of Africa.

I&M Bank sponsored the 2022 edition of the run highlighting the impact it will have on the girl child.

Racheal Kulanyi, the Communications and Outreach Officer at I&M Bank emphasised that I&M Bank seeks partnerships that make a meaningful difference in the communities.

"Our partnership with this run aligns with our commitment to supporting community-driven initiatives that make a positive impact," said Kulanyi.

Kids of Africa Run

Select results

21km – men

Kevin Cheptoek - 1:07:11.4

Felix Ayiko - 1:11:41.8

Fisher Eric Emcee - 1:44:20.4

Women

Ella - 1:07:18.3

Aisha Namale - 1:23:02.6

Evas Nansasiira - 1:59:58.0

5k race - men

Jaffar Fadhil - 17:31.5

Musa Okullo - 17:34.2

Mansur Sugu - 17:44.4

Women

Shida Leni 20:54.0

Lydia Atim - 22:14.3