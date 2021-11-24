Olympic podium double thrusts Cheptegei to athletics’ Oscars shortlist

Cheptegei hopes for third time lucky at the World Athletics awards.  PHOTO/FILE/AFP 

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Cheptegei yet again had a colourful year, this time retaining his 5km title at the Monaco Herculis Run in France back in February.

Joshua Cheptegei will have a third straight shot at the World Athletics Male of the Year after he made the 2021 shortlist on Monday.

