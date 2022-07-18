Oregon 2022: Close shave

Peruth Chemutai still presented a face of a confident runner despite surviving a scare in the Heats to advance to the women’s 3000m steeplechase final at the Oregon World Championships.

After controlling the race for seven laps from the gun, the Olympic champion had her country worried for a moment when she finished fifth in Heat 2 of the water-jump race in a time of nine minutes and 16.68 seconds at the Hayward Field.

This was out of the top three automatic qualifying positions and before Heat 3 came, the 23-year-old was ranked last of the next fastest six available to reach the final.

That last Heat turned out slower and won by Kenyan Celliphine Chespol in 9:16.78 giving Chemutai’s supporters a breather. She, however, spoke with confidence even before Chespol and the group ran.

“I’m going to prepare for the final,” Chemutai said.

Chesang mental strength

Stella Chesang showed mental fortitude by overcoming a late arrival and loss of luggage in Los Angeles to deliver her best over the 10000m won by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey. Commonwealth 10000m champion Chesang finished in a distant 14th place with a time of 31:01.04.

The 25-year-old, returning from a maternity sabbatical, erased the previous NR mark of 31:06.46 set by Sarah Chelangat in Hengelo, Netherlands, two years ago.

Her compatriot Mercyline Chelangat, who also returned from maternity a year ago, came in 16th place with 31:28.26.

Nanyondo drama

Nanyondo was left in tears after she was shoved to the ground by Italian Gaia Sabbatini in the final turn during women’s 1500m semifinal Heat 2.

“I’ve some pain in the right wrist,” Nanyondo later said.

After an appeal by Team Uganda and her manager Jurrie van der Velden, Sabbatini’s was disqualified and Nanyondo entered for the final due the early hours of tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Musagala’s season is nearly over after posting 3:40.87 to finish in a distant 13th place in the men’s 1500m Heat 3.

He has managed just four races all season and strangely, he has never reached a final at the Worlds despite not missing any edition since his debut at Moscow 2013.

“I just don’t know what it is with me and championships but this has not been the best of years for me,” the 29-year-old said.