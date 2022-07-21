Oregon 2022 titbits: East or west...

Several individuals has dubbed the Eugene and the Hayward Field in particular as the ‘Mecca of athletics’. Of course, that’s subject to debate. The home crowd has rallied behind their 151 athletes in a phenomenal manner.

Often, American athletes have received the loudest receptions, totally expected. The reaction after Fred Kerley (pictured), Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell did an American 1-2-3 in the men’s 100m final stood out.

The rather odd bit is that Americans in some other races have received bigger welcomes than world champions, like the case of Courtney Wayment and our own Peruth Chemutai in the 3000m steeplechase final.

Legend’s top view

Championship mascot Legend the Bigfoot has persistently outdone himself particularly in the evening sessions.

Silver medalist Mosinet Geremew of Team Ethiopia celebrates with the mascot, Legend, during the medal ceremony for the Men's Marathon on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. PHOTO/AFP

The yellow mischievous figure has innovated all sorts of ways to entertain the crowds here. On Wednesday afternoon, Legend showed off his dancing skills in company of new 400m hurdles champion Alison Dos Santos of Brazil.

A few moments later, Legend was atop the Hayward Field tower, with the best view as the women’s 3000m steeplechase final took place.

The 10-storey tower located at the corner of Agate Street and 15th Avenue is shaped like the Olympic torch and it pays tribute to the University of Oregon legacy and legendary coach Bill Bowerman, the tower depicts Steve Prefontaine, Raevyn Rogers, Ashton Eaton and Otis Davis.



Food hussle

The food available around the Hayward Field or even farther away is not too unique.

Burgers, fries, pizzas, sandwiches and the like constitute the menu.

But being miles away from home, I felt I needed a change from the junk, as it’s often referred to. I have desired to eat something similar to a local meal and it hasn’t been that rosy.

Most of the options available are frozen meals or canned items and they honestly don’t taste sweet, rather natural.