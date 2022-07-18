Oregon world championships - day 5

Chesang relieved

Long-distance runner Stella Chesang is now a happy lady in the Athletes’ Village after receiving her luggage. The Commonwealth 10,000m champion missed her connecting flight from Los Angeles to Eugene and had to spend a night at the airport. She landed in Eugene at noon on Friday, without her black suit case and just less than 24 hours before her 10000m race. She however powered to a national record over the distance and her luggage only reached her on Sunday.

Painful false start

Bahamian sprinter Tynia Gaither couldn’t believe that her quest in the women’s 100m semi-final Heat 3 was painfully over on Sunday here. Her reaction time was 0.093 seconds which had her disqualified. She reacted in disbelief and had an exchange of words with officials until she was shown feed off the reaction time monitor. Eventually, the 2019 Pan American Games’ 200m bronze medallist returned to the showers in anguish. The same later happened for world number two American Devon Allen whose reaction time was 0.099 in the 110m hurdles final hence disqualified. Earlier, Saint Lucia’s Lucien Alfred had been the first culprit in Heat 1 with a reaction time of 0.095 seconds.

Rare shot put sweep

The hosts are having a fabulous show at the Hayward Field. They entered a team of 151 athletes which gives them a big numerical advantage and even bigger probability for medals. On Saturday, they sealed a sweet 1-2-3 in the men’s 100m final with Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Brommell in that order. On Sunday, USA did it on the field with Olympic champion Ryan Crouser leading another 1-2-3 with a championship record of 22.94m followed by Joe Kovacs and Josh Awotunde taking silver and bronze respectively.

COMPILED BY DARREN ALLAN KYEYUNE