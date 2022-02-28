Orogot breaks 200m indoor record, again

Tarsis Orogot feels that he still needs more time to perfect his craft indoors despite breaking the 200m national record (NR) during the SouthEastern Conference (Sec) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Texas, US, at the weekend. The University of Alabama student posted a time of 21.07 seconds to finish third in Heat 4 of the day, trimming 32 micro seconds off his own NR set at the Gilliam Indoor Track.

“I still need to learn how to balance and run on an indoor track but it is getting better with every try so I’m proud of the result,” Orogot said via phone from Alabama.

“I am happy every step forward is a step in the right direction. I can only get better step by step,” he added.

He finished 13th overall after with Cameron Miller from Florida posting the best time of 20.59 while Kentucky’s Lance Lang produced 20.65.

Orogot first broke the NR mark on his indoor debut when he posted 21.36 during the Charlie Thomas Invitational in Houston on February 5.

A week later, the national 100m and 200m outdoor record holder then posted 21.39 during the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Indoor Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.