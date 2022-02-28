Orogot breaks 200m indoor record, again

Tarsis Orogot

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Tarsis Orogot feels that he still needs more time to perfect his craft indoors despite breaking the 200m national record (NR) during the SouthEastern Conference (Sec) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Texas, US, at the weekend.
The University of Alabama student posted a time of 21.07 seconds to finish third in Heat 4 of the day, trimming 32 micro seconds off his own NR set at the Gilliam Indoor Track.

