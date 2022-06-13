Orogot happy with progress in NCAA finals

A year ago, Tarsis Orogot did not imagine he would be among the best upcoming sprinters through the USA system. His dream to redefine Uganda’s sprints’ history took big strides after he came fifth in the 200m final of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Oregon at the weekend. Despite posting a relatively slower 20.48 seconds compared to his previous races, the University of Alabam student was awarded with a NCAA diadem after the race won by Joseph Fahnbulleh.

“I am grateful, I came out healthy,” Orogot said after the race at the Hayward Field in Eugene in the early hours of Saturday.

“I have gotten really consistent with my performances and I am a top-five man in American NCAA after six months coming here,” he stated.

Orogot however missed beating the qualification standard of 20.24 to the Oregon World Championships set for July 15-24.

“A bit gutted but if it’s meant to be, it will happen because I am sure God will only put me in a situation am ready for,” he added.

Regardless, the kinesiology student was impressed to have lowered his own 200m national record to 20.32 after finishing fourth in the semi-final Heat 3 of NCAA Finals earlier on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, running for the University of Florida, Liberian Fahnbulleh posted 19.83 seconds, the third fastest time over the distance in the world this year, to win the NCAA title.

Only Americans Erriyon Knighton (19.49) and Fred Kerley (19.80) have run faster.