Orogot keeps calm despite world lead

Tarsis Orogot is not getting carried away despite getting his season off to a blistering start in the USA.

The University of Alabama student is focused on improving his stride in the senior ranks by going a step by than Oregon 2022 when the World Athletics Championships come in Hungarian capital Budapest in August.

Orogot is however raising the bar each day. On Saturday, the Ugandan sprinter broke his own 200m indoor national record (NR) for a second straight race after he won the Don Kirby Elite Meet in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 20-year-old posted a time of 20.20 seconds for not only a new NR but, University of Alabama’s school record and as well, the seventh all-time fastest in US college athletics.

That grade has produced global stars including the world 100m champion American Fred Kerley.

“It went well, it is a good step in the right direction,” Orogot said in a chat.

Orogot also has the world right under his feet. The time is fastest this year and the new world lead surpassed American Matthew Boling’s time of 20.42 set on January 28.

The Ugandan runner however is still calm. “Right now, I am all about preparation and execution of my race plans and with that, good things will definitely happen,” he said.

"What’s the secret to the results? “So before I came here, my mindset was about times and that but coach and therapists have changed everything.

"My coach doesn’t even talk about what time I am going to run. We just train and execute then see the clock so if I keep doing that, definitely times lower,” he added.

Orogot had earlier posted 20.71 to finish fourth at the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational in South Carolina on January 28 but that respectable show has since been eclipsed.

OROGOT AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Tarsis Gracious Orogot

Nickname: ‘Gonya’

Date of birth: November 24, 2002

Major events: 100m and 200m

Outdoor Personal bests: 10.35 seconds (100m) and 20.32 (200m)

Coach: Blaine Wiley

Management: None

Major Honours: Uganda 100m and 200m Junior and Senior National Records, World U20 200m Finalist (4th place), 200m NCAA Trophy (5th place)

OROGOT INDOOR IN 2023 (200M)

Jan 28, 2023: Bob Pollock Invitational (4th, 20.71)

Feb 13, 2023: Don Kirby Elite Meet (1st, 20.20)

OROGOT INDOOR IN 2022 (200M)

Feb 5, 2022: Charlie Thomas Invitational (7th, 21.36)

Feb 12, 2022: Tyson Invitational (2nd, 21.39)