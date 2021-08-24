Orogot says has ‘many’ offers

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

For a fourth straight event, Uganda picked at least a medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships that climaxed at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

It took Prisca Chesang’s resilience to wade off a Kenyan challenge and later a disqualification threat to win 5000m bronze in a time of 16:21.78sec.

Uganda, which presented 10 athletes, tied 32nd on the final medal standings with Cyprus, Eritrea and Latvia. However, Uganda finished eighth among the African teams. Only 35 of 100 participating countries won at least a medal with hosts Kenya finishing top with a total 16 medals, half of them gold.

Promising Orogot

On Saturday, sprinter Tarsis Orogot struggled to believe the fact that he had missed the 200m podium after finishing the tense final in fourth.

The 18-year-old could not beat South African Sinesipho Dambile to the bronze medal position.

“I gave it my all,” Orogot said. His time in the final is the second fastest ever by a Ugandan in 200m.

He however had a regret. “I think, if I had not competed in the 100m, maybe I would have done better in the 200m,” he noted.

Orogot had opted out of the 100m on but he was advised to compete by team officials since his name had already been entered.

Orogot remains positive as he plots to change the story of forgotten sprints in the country. “My focus is now on the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games next year.”

Orogot spends a lot of time in Nairobi for training under coaches Denis Mwanzo and Perpe Mbutu. After his exploits in Nairobi, he has plenty of offers on his table.

“Many,” he said of potential scholarships to go to the US or even management groups.

“We’ll sit down and see what to take. I’m grateful to my parents, my coaches and everyone else that has supported me,” added Orogot, the first sprinter for Uganda at the World U-20 stage in 17 years.

UG fastest sprinters

200M

Aug 20, 2021: Tarsis Orogot

20.37sec

Aug 21, 2021: Tarsis Orogot

20.57

Mar 27, 1998: Moses Mila

20.63

FASTEST 100M

Jul 1, 2021: Tarsis Orogot

10.35sec

Aug 18, 2021: Tarsis Orogot

10.37

May 11, 2019: Pius Adome

10.43