Orogot unbothered by wind after stellar Florida show

Tarsis Orogot flips pages of the Uganda's sprint history books at each passing race.

The US-based sprinter has cleared the cobwebs and any other dust lingering on data about Uganda’s sprint records pretty fast over the past 700 days.

In the early hours of Saturday, Orogot became the first Ugandan in history to run the 200 metres under 20 seconds when he won the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Florida.

The University of Alabama student did his outdoor season’s first half-a-lap race via Heat 1 in an incredible time of 19.60 seconds, wowing the spectators at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville.

“I feel good, it was a good season opener with positive steps in the right direction,” Orogot said via a phone chat from Sunshine State.

“I had a decent week of training leading up to the Meet. I was just focused on executing my race and applying what I was being taught in training.”

Posting under 20 seconds over 200m has been a myth for a male Ugandan sprinter. In the past only three runners had posted under 21 seconds; Ali Ngaimoko, Pius Adome and Moses Mila Mayat until Orogot joined that cast in 2021.

But, a change in environment for Orogot from camp in Kenyan capital Nairobi two years ago to working under coach Blaine Wiley at Alabama has changed things.

Orogot posted sub-21-second results in all his 10 races outdoors last year and on Saturday, he proceeded into a new territory.

However, Orogot’s time had a big impact by wind with its speed effect at +2.9m/s and therefore, it won’t be ratified as a national record (NR). His NR mark stays at 20.32 but he doesn’t care.

“First sit down in a quiet place and process 19.6,” he said, “Put it at zero wind, it is 19.78. Then look at all Olympic Games and World Championships in history and see where a 19.7 is placed.

All I can say is God is good. Definitely, I have been training hard and preparing, though that wasn’t my focus. We were focused on just opening my season and having a base where to start from,” he added.

Had Orogot’s race happened in acceptable wind conditions, he would rank as fastest African and ninth best on the all-time 200m list led by Jamaican Usain Bolt with a world record of 19.19 seconds.

Orogot’s finish already ranks as the third fastest all-conditions mark in US Collegiate history with only American Kenny Bednarek and Canadian Andre De Grasse faster.

TOM JONES MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

MEN’S 200M DASH COLLEGE

1 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 19.60

2 Robert Gregory (Florida) 19.78

3 Cameron Miller (Louisville) 19.93

OROGOT AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Tarsis Gracious Orogot

Nickname: ‘Gonya’

Date of birth: November 24, 2002

Major events: 100m and 200m

Outdoor Personal bests: 10.17 seconds (100m) and 20.32 (200m)

Coach: Blaine Wiley

Management: None

Major Honours: Uganda 100m and 200m Junior and Senior National Records, 2021 World U20 200m Finalist (4th place), 2022 200m NCAA Trophy (5th place), 2023 200m Indoor Trophy (2nd Place)

OROGOT OUTDOOR IN 2022 (200M)

Apr 15, 2022: Tom Jones Memorial Invitational (3rd, 20.39)

Apr 30, 2022: LSU Invitational (1st, 20.15)

May 12, 2022: Southeastern Conference Champs (Heat 4, 3rd, 20.61)

May 14, 2022 Southeastern Conference Champs (Final, 6th, 20.54)

May 25, 2022: NCAA East Preliminary Round (Round 6, 1st, 20.27)

May 27, 2022: NCAA East Preliminary Round (Heat 1, 3rd, 20.55)

Jun 8, 2022: NCAA Div. I Outdoor Champs (Semi Heat 3, 4th, 20.32)

Jun 10, 2022: NCAA Div. I Outdoor Champs (Final, 5th, 20.48)

Jul 18, 2022: Oregon World Champs (Heat 4, 3rd, 20.44)

Jul 19, 2022: Oregon World Champs (Semi Heat 2, 5th, 20.35)

FASTEST TIMES BY UGANDAN SPRINTERS

200M (BEST BY ATHLETE)

20.32 seconds by Tarsis Orogot (Jun 8, 2022)

20.63 seconds by Moses Mila Mayat (Mar 27, 1998)

20.81 seconds by Pius Adome (Jun 4, 2017)

20.92 seconds by Ali Ngaimoko (Jul 14, 2011)