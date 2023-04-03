Orogot uncertain of double at Budapest Worlds

Tarsis Orogot is not sure about competing over two sprint races during the Budapest World Championships in Hungary later this year.

The US-based Ugandan sprinter had given a lot of attention to the 200m event over the past year with his coach Blaine Wiley at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

But, Orogot powered to impressive times over his first 100m events at the weekend, prompting the desire to double in Budapest.

The student of kinesiology opened his outdoor season in Texas where he finished second with a national record (NR) time of 10.17 seconds at the 100m final during the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin in the early hours of Sunday.

“It felt good,” Orogot reacted. He improved his own NR time by 0.18 seconds from 10.35 seconds he posted during the Kenya World U20 Trials in Nairobi in July, 2021.

“It only shows that the pieces are falling in the right place,” he said. In the preliminary round, Orogot had even posted a faster time of 10.07 but it had been wind aided with the wind at +3.2.

“The 10.17 in the final was legal so I am glad I was able to open my season with a personal best. I stuck to the race plan that coach gave me and all went well.”

Before running at the weekend, Orogot had not competed over the 100m competitively since the World U20 Championships at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya back in August, 2021.

Could he be chasing a double in Budapest? “I haven’t discussed with my coach that far in the season. We are taking each race at a time but I have to keep getting better and improve on my weaknesses in the race,” he added.

Orogot competed over both the 100m and 200m in Kasarani two years ago, missing out on bronze in the latter event. Last year, Orogot debuted at the World Championships but competed only in the 200m in Oregon, USA.

There is only one Ugandan male sprinter who has competed over two different events at the same World Championship in history: Joel Otim who featured in the 100m and 400m races during the Tokyo 1991 edition in Japan.

CLYDE LITTLEFIELD TEXAS RELAYS

MEN’S 100M (FINAL)

1 Isaiah Trousil (N. Iowa) 10.16

2 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 10.17

3 Austin Kresley (Iowa) 10.19

MEN’S 100M (HEAT 2)

1 Tarsis Orogot (Alabama) 10.07

2 Kalen Walker (Iowa) 10.11

3 Jalen Drayden (Arizona) 10.18

OROGOT AT A GLANCE

Full Name: Tarsis Gracious Orogot

Nickname: ‘Gonya’

Date of birth: November 24, 2002

Major events: 100m and 200m

Outdoor Personal bests: 10.17 seconds (100m) and 20.32 (200m)

Coach: Blaine Wiley

Management: None

Major Honours: Uganda 100m and 200m Junior and Senior National Records, 2021 World U20 200m Finalist (4th place), 2022 200m NCAA Trophy (5th place), 2023 200m Indoor Trophy (2nd Place)

FASTEST TIMES BY UGANDAN SPRINTERS

100M (BEST BY ATHLETE)

10.17 seconds: Tarsis Orogot (Apr 1, 2023)

10.38 seconds: Benson Okot (Feb 4, 2022)

10.43 seconds: Pius Adome (May 11, 2019)

10.48 seconds: Moses Mila Mayat (Mar 27, 1998)